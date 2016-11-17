29°
News

Grandfather escapes jail over child exploitation charges related to granddaughter

17th Nov 2016 6:41 AM
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer
Gladstone Court House, Yarroon Street. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer Brenda Strong GLA281013CORT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN 80-YEAR-OLD grandfather has escaped serving up to 25 years in jail for making, possessing and distributing child exploitation material after the sentence was suspended in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday.

The man, who appeared in the docks of the Rockhampton District Court and needed hearing aid devices to hear the judge, pleaded guilty to six counts of making child exploitation material, seven counts of distributing child exploitation material and one count of possessing child exploitation material, after the Gladstone man came to the attention of the Federal Police last year when they received information that an Australian internet user had loaded images to a Yahoo account.

The court heard police officers had seized computers and devices in 2015, where non-sexual images of his granddaughter and sexually explicit content were found.

In emails sent to other people, the man made sexual remarks and described incidents with children as young as one-year-old.

During the search the man made confessions to police, telling them he was "role playing” and didn't do what was in the written text, the court heard.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said the elderly man initially described his relationship with his granddaughter as "appropriate”, despite sending images of her aged from toddler to teenager to seven other "like-minded” individuals.

The court heard the man described performing sexual acts on her and encouraged the recipients to comment on her sexually as well.

Ms Lawrence said one of the recipients the defendant had contact with had commented that "the internet makes it so easy to hook-up with like-minded people these days.”

Judge Michael Burnett told the man his behaviour was "truly revolting” and that the facts of the offending were "terribly disturbing”.

"On seven occasions you engaged in production of this offensive material which involved you sending non child exploitation material photos of your step-granddaughter, describing her in a sexual manner, in engaging in sexual acts and encouraging recipients of this email correspondence to comment sexually on other children and encouraging them to send you child exploitation material, which they did,” Mr Burnett said.

"The correspondence between yourself and the other recipients which describe sexual conduct is truly revolting and when the matters came to the attention of police you were found to be in possession of quite a deal of child exploitation material, but again most disturbingly was one image found of your step-granddaughter sitting on a sofa with her knees up to her chest wearing a red polka dot dress, her underwear was exposed and her face was visible. You seem to be standing naked next to the computer screen with an erect penis pointing towards your granddaughters photo.

"This was a grave breach of trust as your granddaughter had no knowledge of these images being used in this manner over the 10 month period that this occurred.”

The court heard the man was assessed by a psychologist who said the man's offending was out of character and that "in the years leading up to this offending he suffered from intimacy deficiency due to the inability of his wife being intimate” and that he "enjoyed the attention he was gaining, it have him a sense of power and superiority”.

Judge Burnett said the man's age and his wife's medical status were a "challenge for the case”.

"You are married which is a particular challenge in this case because your wife of almost 25 years has a difficult medical condition which requires surgery and to assist in that matter she requires your assistance in money for travel and your support in the recovery period,” Judge Burnett said.

"I'm also concious of your age, there is nothing to suggest prison would be more arduous for a person your age but there is no doubt a prison environment is an arduous one and it would impose particular strains upon you.”

The man was sentenced to a total of 25 years imprisonment.

This was suspended after serving two days in pre-sentence custody.

The suspended sentence is subject to an operational period of four years.

He was also sentenced to 18 months probation.

Gladstone Observer
Grandfather escapes jail over child exploitation charges related to granddaughter

Grandfather escapes jail over child exploitation charges...

GLADSTONE grandfather on charges of making, possessing and distributing child exploitation material

'Cut-throat industry': Crabber stole 19 pots for revenge

Suny Platen

"If a fisherman tells you he's honest, he's full of it.”

'When, not if': $150M Stockland project to go ahead

An artist's impression of how the redeveloped East Mall of Stockland Gladstone will look.

INSIDE information reveals Stockland plan to go ahead with plans.

Apprenticeship job opportunities up for grabs in Gladstone

Looking to get a job in Gladstone industry? Here's your chance

Local Partners

Meeting to discuss new Gladstone Lions Club

LIONS Club members and the public will meet tomorrow night to consider starting a new club.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Red carpet rolls out for our glamorous Gladstone students

DOLLED UP: Gladstone State High School year 12 students Dylan Owen and Georgia Wakefield were the first couple to arrive at Yaralla Sports Club for their school formal yesterday.

SIX months ago a fever began to rise in Gladstone.

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

ACTOR Bug Hall talks about bringing the history of the iconic motorcycle brand to life in Harley and the Davidsons.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fairytale romance becomes epic tear jerker

TRUE LOVE: Isabel (Alicia Vikander) and Tom (Michael Fassbender) wed after falling in love while writing letters to each other in The Light Between Oceans.

The Light Between Oceans puts a twist on happily ever after

Sting: I'm not 'ready to die'

Sting insists he isn't "ready to die" as he still has "work to do"

She's got the look: Sabine's Top Model perfection

Sabine Jamieson in a Dolce and Gabana dress while in Milan, Italy for Australia's Next Top Model.

BYRON beauty in Top Model grand final after whirlwind trip to Milan.

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $439,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

VACANT BOYNE ISLAND ALLOTMENT

45 Beltana Drive, Boyne Island 4680

Residential Land Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with ... Serious Offers...

Here is your opportunity to secure this gently sloping 689m2 allotment with 20m frontage and ready to build on. Located in the lovely river side suburb of Boyne...

A Home That Ticks All The Boxes!

4 Radiata Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Located in a quiet street in New Auckland, this gem has everything that you need and is priced to sell!! As you explore this home you will be pleasantly surprised...

Great block - great location!

21 Keppel Avenue, Clinton 4680

Residential Land If you are keen to build your own home, we have the ... $179,000

If you are keen to build your own home, we have the block for you. This lovely elevated piece of land comprises of 825 m2 and has already been leveled and cleared...

MAGNIFICENT ACREAGE HOME!

1 Monaros Court, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 5 $600,000

This very spacious sun-lit home is situated on a flat, level 2 and a half acre block in the peaceful suburb of Beecher. This well presented home features 4...

MOTIVATED VENDORS- MUST BE SOLD BY END OF NOVEMBER!!

18 Liriope Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 3 Offers Above...

I am proud to present to you, 18 Liriope Drive, Kirkwood. The minute you drive up the street and see the lush, green, manicured lawns and gardens you will want to...

Family home seeks new family

3 Carpentaria Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $458,000

These are the reasons you should buy this home: - It's walking distance to both state and catholic schools; day care centre, kindergarten, shops, Harvey road...

THIS FAMILY HOME IS A MUST SEE!!

33 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 5 2 2 $399,000

We are proud to present to you 33 Aramac Drive, Clinton. This beautifully renovated family home is now ready and awaiting its new lucky owners! On entry through...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 Auction

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Unit 2,4,5 & 6/ Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 Auction

The perfect opportunity is now available for your to choose your investment level - with these 4 units being offered for Auction as a group or separately. With a...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Developer's multi-million dollar plan shattered

DENIED: Extension for long-running development application turned down.

MULTI-million dollar development plan for 28 unit rejected.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!