'Up for grabs': Local priority for $3.3b oil refinery works

"Up for grabs" for local contractors was the words used by Casper Energy chief executive officer Duncan Mackenzie when asked by Gladstone business owners who would get the job of building the company's $3.3 billion proposed oil refinery.

"It is definitely preference to keep it locally based," he said.

"This side of Christmas we will have two full-time staff up here and as soon as we get the advice statement in in the new year we will be ramping it up."

Once that is in he said the company would engage some local geo-technical surveyors.

The site of the proposed oil refinery, an oil pipeline from the terminal to the site in Targinnie. Casper Energy

"In terms of local contracts for the terminal, (expected to start construction within the next six months), we are looking at work packages," he said.

"We believe there are more than enough capabilities in the Gladstone region to deliver that."

In the longer term for the oil refinery expected to take six years to be fully realised, he said "naturally inside the fence limits, the technologies there are not prevalent anywhere in the southern hemisphere".

"But everything else will be up for grabs for local contractors. It's good news for local business as well."

He mentioned how on the way to the conference he was on a plane with fly-in fly-out workers from a liquefied natural gas plant on Curtis Island and said he didn't see the benefit or need to follow that path or workforce.