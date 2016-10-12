GPC says black lung not an issue for terminal workers

THE first diagnosed case of black lung disease in an open cut miner has sent shocks through the coal mining industry but Gladstone Ports Corporation has said it's not an issue for the about 500 workers at RG Tanna Coal terminal.

The pneumoconiosis, or black lung, diagnosis of 55-year-old Paul Head from Airlie Beach shocked the BMA Goonyella Riverside miner of 31 years.

"I didn't think it was for real at first,” he said. "My mind's in a spin.”

The Department of Natural Resource and Mines confirmed Mr Head as the 16th case of black lung on Tuesday. This is the first case of it occurring from an open cut mine.

"In previous decades, above-ground coal miners operated open-cab coal mining machines which exposed them to respirable coal dust,” a spokesman said.

"Advancements in technology and new equipment design means air-conditioned and dust-controlled environments are now available to coal mine workers, reducing their exposure to dust.”

And Gladstone Ports Corporation has eased the minds of its about 500 RG Tanna workers stating the "terminal's operations differ to both open-cut and underground mining activities, and are monitored closely with expertise sought from qualified external parties as required.

"GPC utilises fully enclosed, air-conditioned dozers on stockpile operations,” the spokesperson said.

"GPC also has an air quality monitoring program in place, which is designed to meet the requirements set by the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.”