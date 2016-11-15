30°
GPC funds Curtis Island project to protect environment

Sarah Barnham
| 15th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
CYCLE OF LIFE: A turtle makes its way back to the ocean after laying its eggs in the sand.
CYCLE OF LIFE: A turtle makes its way back to the ocean after laying its eggs in the sand.

THE FUTURE of turtles nesting on Curtis Island is about to get much brighter, with the Gladstone Ports Corporation's announcement it will fund the first full turtle nesting census.

The Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection began the census on November 1, which will continue through to March 2017.

The monitoring program forms part of GPC's Ecosystem Research and Monitoring Program, designed to gather information on the health of the Port Curtis and Port Alma ecosystems and marine animals.

The findings will also be used to "monitor, manage and improve the marine environment and to offset any potential impacts” a GPC spokeswoman said.

The Environment Department's John Sergee will lead the team of volunteers based on the island for the census.

