GPC breaks total trade record, exceeds 116M tonnes

A NEW record broken revealed by the Gladstone Ports Corporation's annual report for the 2015/16 financial year shows the company exceeded total trade of 116.7m tonnes.

This is a 16.7% increase from last year's total trade.

The company also exceeded many targets, including a total revenue target of $454.7M, which was exceeded by 5.7%.



GPC breaks records in annual financial report

Trade is also anticipated to grow to about 130m tonnes per year, for the next five years.

GPC CEO Peter O'Sullivan said there were many "significant" contributors to the success of the company's trade.

"(Including) the expansion of GPC's existing RG Tanna Coal Terminal, the development of the new Wiggins Island Coal Terminal, and the development of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in the Port of Gladstone," he said.

"Which have the potential to generate approximately 24 million tonnes of LNG per year.

"Key trade performance was again dominated by coal, with 72.1 million tonnes traded through the Port of Gladstone.

"GPC's financial performance was again strong in 2015/16, with solid returns from an expanding customer base," Mr O'Sullivan said.

The company provided an overall contribution of $444m to shareholders.

Along with the report the GPC released some challenges, highlights and future focuses for the company over the past year.

Challenges:

Developing and leveraging new business opportunities with a changing financial profile

Driving business sustainability and adapting to new environmental standards under the Sustainable Ports Development Act 2015.

Downturn in resources industries.

Highlights:

EBIT 7% over target.

Record tonnage throughput of 116.7Mt.

Closure of Barney Point Terminal to coal in line with community expectations.

Maintained Environmental accreditation.

Maintained accredited Safety Management System.

Commenced cruise ship visits to the Port of Gladstone.​

Future focus: