GPC awards its best and brightest

Emily Burley
| 16th Nov 2016 11:32 AM
SHINING STARS: Gladstone Ports Corporation has awarded its apprentices and trainess who were outstanding in their fields.
SHINING STARS: Gladstone Ports Corporation has awarded its apprentices and trainess who were outstanding in their fields. Contributed

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has celebrated the achievements of its apprentices and trainees at their 10th annual awards ceremony.

The efforts of 64 workers were recognised during the evening, held last week at CQUniversity's Gladstone campus.

GPC has a commitment to the education and development of youth and Gladstone, with awards presented to apprentices and trainees who have excelled in their chosen fields.

Fourth year electrical apprentice Andrew Whitmore was awarded GPC Apprentice/Trainee of the Year for his dedication to his training, professional manner, skill and reliability.

GPC cargo handling operations general manager Allan Brown said knowledge transfer and skill development was very important.

"GPC's program has a strong focus on knowledge transfer from our experienced mentors to ensure the development and success of our apprentices and trainees,” he said.

"Over the years, many of our apprentices have received external awards and competed successfully in various industry competitions.

"This is a credit to them as well as to their mentors, team members and families.”

In a statement GPC said several elements contributed to the success of their program, including scheduled area rotations, performance appraisals, additional training and a dedicated support network.

"One of the most valuable components of the program is the mentoring that apprentices and trainees receive through supervisors, trade mentors and GPC's Learning and Development team,” the statement read.

"The program also provides apprentices and trainees with the opportunity to work on a number of different projects and with a range of equipment, allowing them to gain invaluable experience to prepare for their future.”

Gladstone Observer
