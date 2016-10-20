GP fees to increase to $78

GOING to see your doctor in Gladstone could rise to $78 next month with the Australian Medical Association finalising its list of Medical Services and Fees for 2016.

The AMA will recommend an increase of $2, up from its current recommended $76 for a standard doctor's visit of under 20 minutes.

But because of the current Federal Government's freeze on the Medicare rebate at the 2014 level of $37.05, patients will be left with a $41 out-of-pocket bill per visit.

AMA vice president Dr Tony Bartone said the decision to increase the fee to $78 was to keep pace with "the complexity or costs of providing high quality medical services”.

"Many patients will pay more to see their doctor because of the Medicare freeze,” Dr Bartone said.

"Despite the widening gap, doctors have kept medical fee increases to a minimum.”

Gladstone GP Super Clinc's Dr John Bird said the small rise in GP fees was expected, given GP practices were private businesses and needed to contend with inflation and the normal costs of running a business.

"The Government tried to introduce a GP co-payment back in February last year and what the Government has decided to do is effectively force primary health carers to introduce the co-payment on their behalf,” Dr Bird said.

"The amount that is rebated is still the same because of the rebate freeze and as time progresses there will be proportionately less rebate for people who are paying to see the doctors,” Dr Bird said.

"Because the Government isn't chipping in for the poor and needy that means those that pay to see the doctor are also being increasingly made to pay for those who don't pay for the doctors,” he said.

The bulk billing systems works in a way that requires a patient visiting a doctor to pay the $78 fee up front, with the rebate coming back through Medicare after the visit.

Although a fee increase of $2 does not sound too dramatic, Dr Bird said patients were already being pushed away.

"It's a merry-go-round because (as the price increases) eventually people will avail (start using) bulk billing which will mean they might have to wait longer for care,” Dr Bird said.

"What people are doing is having a doctor for minor things but then if they have something serious they'll go to their trusted family doctor.

"It's unsustainable because I'm getting complicated stuff that goes over 20 minutes whereas doctors who bulk bill get the simple stuff,” Dr Bird said.

The Federal Health Minister Sussan Ley said she was not concerned about the increase to GP fees because the percentage of bulk billing doctors (85.1%) "has never been higher”.

But Dr Bird believed this number was inaccurate, saying that effectively the Government's measure of success was "based on the failure to implement its own policies”.