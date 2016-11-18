28°
News

Goondoon St to close for CBD Christmas party

Emily Burley
| 18th Nov 2016 5:00 AM
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Gladstone Salvation Army officer, Lieutenant Chris Ford, is inviting everyone to come along to the Christmas Street Party on December 18.
CHRISTMAS CHEER: Gladstone Salvation Army officer, Lieutenant Chris Ford, is inviting everyone to come along to the Christmas Street Party on December 18. Paul Braven GLA171116SALVOS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE CBD will come to life this Christmas, as the Salvation Army and Lifestyle Church celebrate the holiday will a massive street party on Goondoon St.

The street will close between Roseberry and Yarroon Sts from noon-8pm, for food stalls, drinks, jumping castles, face painting, a photo booth, petting zoo and Christmas entertainment.

There will also be three carols services in the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre auditorium, with tickets for that available there.

"Everything will be free and our Christmas assistance will be provided for those families in our community who might not be able to spend a lot of money on Christmas entertainment this year,” Gladstone Salvation Army officer, Lieutenant Chris Ford said.

"The event will be open to the public as well as those we are assisting.

"It's a combined churches event and this is the first time we've put on something so extravagant.

"We're so excited to be able to bless local families in this way - giving hope where it's needed most.”

For more information on the party, December 18 from 3-7pm, phone the Gladstone Salvos on 4972 6878 or click here.

Gladstone Observer
Thousands without power in Gladstone-wide blackout

Thousands without power in Gladstone-wide blackout

BLACKOUT leaves thousands of Gladstone residents in the dark.

Car crash turns Toolooa man to life of crime

Smoking a crack pipe.Photo:John Gass / Tweed Daily News

A CAR crash two decades ago turned Stephen Lee to drugs

'Two sides of the coin': Why Gladstone needs foreign workers

Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

O'Dowd says there is a need for 457 visa workers.

Goondoon St to close for CBD Christmas party

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Gladstone Salvation Army officer, Lieutenant Chris Ford, is inviting everyone to come along to the Christmas Street Party on December 18.

A CHRISTMAS street party will close Goondoon St on December 18.

Local Partners

Tannum's hippie princess ready for red carpet, graduation

HER peers donned lace and diamonds, but Lily Andrew opted for something different on her formal night.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Talented star at festival

GREAT SOUND: Karin Page will entertain the crowd at this year's Bill Robertson Toyota's family fun day.

Talented young musician ready for Gladstone community event.

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Dylan Fraser with now former Australian Prime Minister John Howard.

Support group for Central Qld young veterans

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

Singer refuses win, claims racism at NZ music awards

A New Zealand Music Award winner and popular R&B singer has hit out at the ceremony, refusing to accept an award and accusing organisers of racism.

Bringing back MacGyver for a new generation

Lucas Till in a scene from the TV series MacGyver.

GO BEHIND the scenes of action series with show runner Peter Lenkov.

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Dan Fogler, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

MAGIC is woven into the very DNA of this Harry Potter spin-off.

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

Singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

RESORT STYLE LIVING, AN ENTERTAINERS DELIGHT.....MUST INSPECT!!

14 Jordana Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Built in 2007 by local builder CCF Homes, this lovely home is an entertainers dream. You really must inspect this home to realise the quality, style and luxury...

FIRST-HOME FEVER

51 Wattle Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 2 $165,000

Tucked away in a convenience corner of New Auckland, a short distance to schools, local shopping and Harvey Rd Tavern is this little gem. Ideal for the first...

NEW ACREAGE LAND RELEASE IN BEECHER ESTATE! PRICED FROM: $265,000.

Beecher 4680

Residential Land Latest Release of Acreace Land in Beecher Estate. Take advantage of the ... Priced From...

Latest Release of Acreace Land in Beecher Estate. Take advantage of the new land release now. Block sizes start from 4,010 m2 (1 acre). These lots are located...

Enviable Lifestyle Location + Pool

6 Andrew Court, Boyne Island 4680

House 3 1 1 $320,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 6 Andrew Court, Boyne Island For Sale. Location, Location and but short walk to nearby Boyne River, a boat...

Fantastic Home Position and Price

7 Palm Court, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $395,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 7 Palm Ct For Sale. This outstanding lowset 3 bedroom brick home is in perfect shape throughout and is...

MODERN SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON 1,165M2... ACT NOW!

7 Stockbridge Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Don't miss this opportunity to secure this lovely home. Well positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a new Estate surrounded by modern homes... You can't go...

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE

31/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $159,000

This large executive style townhouse is located in a resort inspired gated complex overlooking picturesque creeks in a peaceful atmosphere. Featuring 3 bedrooms...

The search is ended

34 Bonar Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $195,000

If you are seeking a family home that offers the winning combination of loads of character and plenty of floor space over two levels, then come and discover this ...

ALL DRESSED UP READY TO GO!

1 Tigalee Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $255,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this meticulously refurbished family home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, YOU...

Want To Live In The CBD? You Won&#39;t Find Better!

Unit 4/17 Central Lane, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 1 1 NOW $189,000

This is an absolute surprise package! If you are looking for a renovated Inner-CBD Unit with an abundance of storage space then you need to inspect this property...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Developer's multi-million dollar plan shattered

DENIED: Extension for long-running development application turned down.

MULTI-million dollar development plan for 28 unit rejected.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!