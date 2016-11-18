Goondoon St to close for CBD Christmas party

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Gladstone Salvation Army officer, Lieutenant Chris Ford, is inviting everyone to come along to the Christmas Street Party on December 18.

THE CBD will come to life this Christmas, as the Salvation Army and Lifestyle Church celebrate the holiday will a massive street party on Goondoon St.

The street will close between Roseberry and Yarroon Sts from noon-8pm, for food stalls, drinks, jumping castles, face painting, a photo booth, petting zoo and Christmas entertainment.

There will also be three carols services in the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre auditorium, with tickets for that available there.

"Everything will be free and our Christmas assistance will be provided for those families in our community who might not be able to spend a lot of money on Christmas entertainment this year,” Gladstone Salvation Army officer, Lieutenant Chris Ford said.

"The event will be open to the public as well as those we are assisting.

"It's a combined churches event and this is the first time we've put on something so extravagant.

"We're so excited to be able to bless local families in this way - giving hope where it's needed most.”

For more information on the party, December 18 from 3-7pm, phone the Gladstone Salvos on 4972 6878 or click here.