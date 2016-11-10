34°
News

Goondoon St to be closed off on Saturday for city markets

Sarah Barnham
| 10th Nov 2016 12:44 PM
NO-CAR SATURDAY MORNING: Teresa Vella on Goondoon St where the markets are held.
NO-CAR SATURDAY MORNING: Teresa Vella on Goondoon St where the markets are held. Paul Braven GLA100916MARKETS

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE last time Gladstone saw Goondoon St closed was when the Queensland Maroon's came to visit last in June.

In a bid to liven the CBD, the street will once again be closed to traffic, with Gladstone's City Farmers Markets, on from 7am, tomorrow.

Outside the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and across from the Gladstone Library, the markets will span more than 20 stalls long down the main street.

From the last market held on October 8, new stalls will be introduced including a wider range of fruit and vegetables, pasture raised eggs, organic meat, designer roses and bonsais and more.

Project co-ordinator Teresa Vella said the markets were on key with the council's CBD revitalisation strategy.

"It's very exciting,” she said. "It is what the main street is for, and I think it's really important we can close it for events like this.

"It creates a great atmosphere, and it helps to grow the market here in Gladstone. We are really starting to become active in the CBD, to create something that will bring people in.”

With that in mind, residents will be able to park further down on Goondoon St near East Shores, Goondoon St side-streets, behind the library and in the multi-story car park behind GECC.

The markets will include live entertainment and performances, with residents and community groups welcome to showcase their skills and services. The markets finish at midday.

Gladstone Observer
Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

Adani confirms Carmichael mine construction start date

ADANI is confident when the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project will start construction.

Gladstone drink drivers named and shamed

Random breath testing, police.

Police reveal the names of drink drivers on our roads

'Experience joy': Doctors happy with snake bite victim's recovery

Eli Campbell, 2, is recovering at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after he was bitten by a taipan three times at Agnes Water.

Eli Campbell is slowly recovering from a taipan bite in September.

Accused Central Lane axe robber to be bailed

Footage of the Central Lane Hotel armed robbery was released.

THE man charged over a violent armed robbery released on bailed.

Local Partners

Support for our younger Central Queensland veterans

Support group for Central Queensland young veterans to have first meeting this week.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

Thousands post messages after Frankie's last breath

Frankie Beresford passed away in her parent's arms.

Frankie Beresford lost the battle with cancer yesterday

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Suicide Squad star to try out Aussie slang at Supernova

Suicide Squad star to try out Aussie slang at Supernova

Suicide Squad's Karen Fukuhara draws on fan support to keep her going during tough auditions

What's on the big screen this week

Amy Adams stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaall in Nocturnal Animals which hits screens this week.

Critics spark awards buzz as Nocturnal Animals hits screens

"Now we have a true unique identity that belongs to us.”

Once Human's new album will be released in January 2017. Photo Contributed

Once Human's new album is set to turn heads across the world

Mick Jagger jokes to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration

Celebrity

Follows the on-going legal battle between Rolling Stones and Trump

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew girlfriend's sick mother first class

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

MODERN SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON 1,165M2... ACT NOW!

7 Stockbridge Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Don't miss this opportunity to secure this lovely home. Well positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a new Estate surrounded by modern homes... You can't go...

SUPERB LOCATION - HUGE POTENTIAL

15 Carthurbie Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 7 AUCTION

Located in Parksville where acreage blocks such as 15 Carthurbie Court are the norm. This home and land is positioned on a 3651m2 block. The appealing aspect of...

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!!

5 Charles Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 4 2 5 $249,000

Secure this inner city duplex at a very affordable price today! There is plenty of potential in this property and each unit is currently leased for $150p/week.

PRICED RIGHT FOR THE RENOVATOR

20 Paterson Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $169,000

If you are looking to add value to a well located home, then look no further. A blank canvas awaits .... Centrally located in West Gladstone within easy access...

Family Entertainer Something Special

5 James Court, Telina 4680

House 4 3 2 $449,000

The search is over, intimately designed for an active family who enjoy a dynamic outdoor lifestyle and are seeking a refuge from their hectic lives. Raine and...

JUST MOVE IN AND RELAX ...

11 Gapparis Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $329,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market this immaculately presented character home in central Kin Kora and by choosing to live at this address, you...

Solid Investment with Great Return!

Unit 3/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

Invest Now!

Unit 1/26 Grayson Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $89,000

If you're looking for a good solid investment, than look no further. The vendor is motivated to sell before Christmas, so get in quick to avoid disappointment.

STOP RENTING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN!

47 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $279,000

If you're still renting you need to view this property to see what it has to offer for this fantastic price! The large open plan kitchen/living area offers...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $175,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

The 1.79m home at 30 Pine Avenue.

Feast your eyes on the million-dollar property buys in Gladstone

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!