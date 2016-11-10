Goondoon St to be closed off on Saturday for city markets

NO-CAR SATURDAY MORNING: Teresa Vella on Goondoon St where the markets are held.

THE last time Gladstone saw Goondoon St closed was when the Queensland Maroon's came to visit last in June.

In a bid to liven the CBD, the street will once again be closed to traffic, with Gladstone's City Farmers Markets, on from 7am, tomorrow.

Outside the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and across from the Gladstone Library, the markets will span more than 20 stalls long down the main street.

From the last market held on October 8, new stalls will be introduced including a wider range of fruit and vegetables, pasture raised eggs, organic meat, designer roses and bonsais and more.

Project co-ordinator Teresa Vella said the markets were on key with the council's CBD revitalisation strategy.

"It's very exciting,” she said. "It is what the main street is for, and I think it's really important we can close it for events like this.

"It creates a great atmosphere, and it helps to grow the market here in Gladstone. We are really starting to become active in the CBD, to create something that will bring people in.”

With that in mind, residents will be able to park further down on Goondoon St near East Shores, Goondoon St side-streets, behind the library and in the multi-story car park behind GECC.

The markets will include live entertainment and performances, with residents and community groups welcome to showcase their skills and services. The markets finish at midday.