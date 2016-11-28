29°
Goondoon St 'facelift' to inspire new businesses

Declan Cooley
| 28th Nov 2016 1:56 PM
NEW LOOK: In an effort to beautify Goondoon St, the council has released its plans to give the main drag a facelift.
NEW LOOK: In an effort to beautify Goondoon St, the council has released its plans to give the main drag a facelift. GRC

TAKING a stroll up Goondoon St can make Gladstone feel like a ghost town.

At the weekend most of the shop fronts are either vacant or closed because it isn't worth opening up.

But in a move to bring a bit more life to the heart of the city, Gladstone Regional Council is proposing to give Goondoon St a much needed facelift.

People in the community are encouraged to have their say about the council's new Goondoon St re-planting concept.

"The concept includes street trees, flowering plants, some artificially turfed roundabouts and median strips, a new seating area and feature gardens,” Mayor Matt Burnett said.

"The Library Square will be artificially turfed and wooden seating will be installed to provide a relaxing atmosphere for the community.”

The council's Environment and Community Services Committee chair, councillor Cindi Bush, said the new concept would give Goondoon St the facelift it needed.

"The concept will complement the implementation of the council's Jumpstart Our City Heart Urban Renewal Strategy over the coming years,” Cr Bush said.

"This will help existing local businesses and encourage new businesses to take up leases on Goondoon St.”

Residents have until December 12 to have their say.

Written submissions can be sent to Gladstone Regional Council, PO Box 29, Gladstone or emailed to info@gladstonerc.qld.gov.au.

To see a copy of the Goondoon Streetscape Project concept visit www.gladstone.qld.gov.au/have-your-say.

Gladstone Observer

