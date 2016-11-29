Vulnerable Gladstone women treated to luxury items

SHARE the dignity is helping Gladstone women in need, one handbag at a time.

The organisation has launched its second In The Bag Campaign to help Gladstone's homeless women and teenage girls.

Share the Dignity Gladstone volunteer Tenielle Wode said Roseberry Community Services and Ozcare would hand out the bags to women in need in the Gladstone region.

HotFM CQ's Ben Norris and Carly Portch and Tenielle Wode and Gladstone region mayor Matt Burnett get behind the Share the Dignity campaign. Tegan Annett

The campaign asks residents to fill a handbag with toiletries and items that could help a homeless woman.

It could be anything from pads to tampons, deodorants, toothpaste, shower gel or a magazine.

Hot FM has partnered with Ms Wode to help bring the campaign to Gladstone.

Already more than 20 bags have been donated, but they still need more.

"Lots of women in Gladstone need help, and with Christmas coming up their struggles just get worse," Ms Wode said.

"It's tough but it's little things like this that can make it all a little easier for them."

To contribute, drop off a handbag filled with gifts and toiletries to Hot FM's Gladstone office by December 2.