'Good variety': Peek inside Gladstone's new women's fashion store

NEW SUMMER LOOKS: Lane 3 Fashion run by Brittney and mum Lisa Cowen is in its first week of trading.

A GLADSTONE mum wants to create a clothing store that all ages, shapes and sizes feel comfortable in.

Lisa Cowen has opened Lane 3 Fashion at Kirkwood Shopping Centre, formerly it was Divine Avenue.

As Lane 3 Fashion director, Mrs Cowen said it was an interest in style and business that led her on the new career path.

The store officially opened last Friday, but it had been weeks of long days of preparation to make her business dream come true.

"It's been quite busy, I was very surprised," she said.

"We want to cover a good variety of brands from what younger women are interested in, through to the older age groups."

The mother of three said her daughters were the "backbone" to the business, helping her choose labels and styles.

Mrs Cowen, a former wedding decorator, said the fashion store was something different to her previous careers.

Most recently she was working as a real estate agent, but said she wanted a change back to working for herself.

"It's been really good, we've had quite a few people looking for weddings coming up, so it's been really nice being able to help them find something that they love," Mrs Cowen said.

The Gladstone local of 19 years has tried to choose styles and brands, that are suitable for young and older women.

"I'm really just excited to give it a go," Mrs Cowen said.

The store that was formerly at Kirkwood Shopping Centre, Divine Avenue, now operates solely online.