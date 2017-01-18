Global sensations holding music workshops

Bobby Alu will be giving music lessons at Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival as well as perfoming.

THEY'VE toured internationally, now the musicians are coming our way to share their skills.

The Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival are holding performer workshops with Angela Fabian and Bobby Alu.

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce President Amber Rodgers said both of the artists have international experience within the music industry.

"They're both the type of people who love to share and inspire other musicians," Ms Rodgers said.

Fabian worked for the United Nations travelling and performing for troops in Iceland, Germany, Somalia, Egypt, Honduras and Japan.

Fabian will be hosting a small group workshop focusing on singing and breathing techniques.

"It's a small group workshop before the festival begins each day giving an opportunity for small lessons, not quite one on one," Ms Rodgers said.

Ms Rodgers said world acclaimed ukulele player and drummer Bobby Alu will also be giving lessons and sharing his knowledge.

"Bobby is the kind of artist who has an extreme pleasure for music and now he's coming more out on his own and those who follow his music will know he's a down to earth soul," she said.

Alu's workshop will focus on ukulele skills which are inspired by his Polynesian heritage.

The musician writes songs about love, life and travel and has performed globally for over six years.

The workshops will run Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19 from 9am until 10am at the festival grounds.

"They're for people to take something away as a hobby in the music world or further their profession by getting close with someone who has a lot of experience and learning from them," Ms Rodgers said.

The workshops take place at 1770 SES Grounds between Agnes Water and the Town of 1770 and the festival runs from Friday February 17 until Sunday.

There are limited places and people wishing to participate are advised to pre purchase tickets ($22) here.