BREAKING: Tenants flock to Gladstone as vacancy rate falls

GLADSTONE'S vacancy rate has dropped by 1.3% in three months, taking it to 8.9%.

Quarterly REIQ reports have shown a steady drop in Gladstone's vacancy rate in June and September.

It's a welcomed statistic after our region had the highest vacancy rate in the state at 11.3% in March this year.

In its third quarterly report for the 2016, REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said other regional cities, including Mackay, Bundaberg and Rockhampton all experienced a drop in vacancy rates.

"It's encouraging to see the September falls are the start of a consistent trend, with small vacancy rate falls reported over the past few quarters in all of these regional centres," Ms Mercorella said.

"This is a sign that these markets are attracting workers who need rental accommodation," she said.

"It is also a sign that rents have reached a level that the market feels is fair value, which is also good news for landlords and tenants."

It's the lowest Gladstone's vacancy rate has been since September 2015, when it was sitting at 7.1%.

The greatest fall in vacancy rate was in Livingstone, which fell from 12.3% to 8.3%.

Vacancy rate watch:

Sept 2016: 8.9%

June 2016: 10.2%

Mar 2016: 11.3%

Dec 2015: 10%

Sept 2015: 7.1%

June 2015: 5.2%

Mar 2015: 3.8%