Gladstone's top million dollar homes on the market right now

IF YOUR 2017 news years resolution was to invest in a property, or buy a million dollar house, you've come to the right place.

With more than 1000 houses on the market in the Gladstone region right now, we compiled a list of the top 10, most expensive, just in case you didn't already have house envy, you will soon.

Rich with water views, some of Gladstone's nicest homes include large balconies, swimming pools, modern architecture and are in great locations.

Here's a list in order of our picks from realestate.com.au

1. 6 Charles Cresent Tannum Sands

No price listed - however is listed as Gladstone's most expensive house. For details contact agent.

4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 car port

Sea views, open plan living

For details, click here.

2. 6/569 Springs Road Agnes Water

No price listed - however is listed as Gladstone's second most expensive house. For details contact agent.

4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car port

Sea views, opportunities to watch turtle nests hatch

For details, click here.

3. 380 Baldaw Road Agnes Water

$1,750,000

2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 1 car port

550 hectare property, 2 buildings on property (one weekender, single bedroom guest cottage with open living plan, other house).

4. 30 Pine Avenue West Gladstone

$1,740,000

3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 3 car port

Contemporary styled home, designed over various levels, courtyard

For details click here.

5. 231 Awoonga Dam Road Benaraby

$1,695,000

Holiday destination property has 20 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, 14 car ports

Buyers can live onsite

For details, click here.

6. 47 Bloodwood Avenue South Agnes Water

3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3 carports

$1,695,000

Ocean views to north-east

Direct beach access

Huge open atrium with indoor garden to full ceiling height of 9 metres.

Four covered decks

For details, click here.

7. 161 Yalkarra Cresent Wurdong Heights

$1,500,00

5 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 6 car ports

Spacious patios, open plan living

For details, click here.

8. Agnes Water - Address available on request

No price listed, available on request

4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 5 car ports

Beachfront views, stylish design, accommodates up to 12 people.

For details, click here.