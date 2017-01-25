40% learner drivers fail test in Gladstone, worst in CQ

GLADSTONE learner drivers are less likely to pass their driving tests than those in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mackay, new statistics show.

Taking a driving test can be a nerve-racking task for young drivers, but it seems it's easier to pass in some areas over others.

Learner drivers in Gladstone have one of the lowest pass rates in central Queensland. Kevin Farmer

An analysis of pass rates supplied to The Courier Mail by the Department of Main Roads and Transport revealed the average pass rate in Gladstone is 60%.

It's slightly higher in Agnes Water at 67% and in Biloela its 65%.

Our pass rates are lower than Rockhampton and Mackay, with 79% and 66% respectively.

Central Queensland regional centres:

Agnes Water 67%

Biloela 65%

Gladstone 60%

Rockhampton 79%

Yeppoon 88%

Blackall 100%

Blackwater 79%

Emerald 73%

Mackay 66%

Moura 64%

The writer of this story should disclose that she failed a driving test in Gladstone in 2012.

Weeks later, travelling to Yeppoon for the test, she drove away donning a set of red p-plates.

But TMR denied some centres were easier on prospective drivers than others and insisted that each area grades the same.

"Pass and fail rates depend on the skill levels and driving experience of the people who sit the tests," a department spokesman said.

"Our examiners ensure all tests are conducted in line with current policies and procedures."