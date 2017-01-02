Life-changing chance for two of Gladstone brainiest kids

FOUR Gladstone students have been selected to attend a science program in Canberra.

Aishwarya Chandrasekara and Jasmine Elliott will attend the first session of National Youth Science Forum.

The 12 day program is aimed at students who have a passion for science, technology, engineering and maths.

Aishwarya said he's really excited for the opportunities the program will present.

"I mainly did this because it would help choosing what to expect when I get into medicine and it's a good opportunity," he said.

"Medicine is where my heart is set."

The two students will be catching a train to Brisbane, then a bus from Brisbane to Canberra where they will start the first day of the program on Monday.

Jasmine said she has wanted to do the NYSF since she was in Year Eight.

"There's a wide array of different things to do," Jasmine said.

"Explore university life, exploring the science side of things, we'll be attending a fair about different universities, we get to be involved in laboratory visits and attend dinners with renown scientists from Australia."

The students had to give speeches in front of judging panels as well as team work activities where they were given scores.

There are 40 students across Queensland who will be attending the NYSF this month.

Gladstone students Abi Meehan and Anelia DuPlessis will be attending the second session which runs from January 16 to January 28.