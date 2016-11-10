34°
Gladstone's scorching hot, but second coolest in CQ

Tegan Annett
| 10th Nov 2016 3:42 PM
SCORCHING: A maximum of 34 degrees was forecsat today but at one point the temperature reached 36.1.
SCORCHING: A maximum of 34 degrees was forecsat today but at one point the temperature reached 36.1.

SHADE, water and anything ice-y were popular in Gladstone today as the temperature soars to six degrees above the November average.

A maximum of 34 degrees was forecast but at one point today we experienced 36.1 degrees.

The scorching hot temperature, which nears the hottest November day on record in 2003 at 36.7 degrees, was recorded at the Gladstone Radar weather station.

The hot weather impacted all of central Queensland and the state's coastline.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anind said a north westerly wind brought the dry, hot conditions to the coastline.

While it feels like a scorching summers day in Gladstone, our city is the second coolest in central Queensland.

Today's maximum temperature is 34 degrees.

In another example of why Gladstone is better than Rockhamtpon, those living in our neighbouring town are battling even hotter temperatures with a maximum of 38 today.

It's worse for those in Emerald and Blackwater with a scorching 40 degree day.

"Inland areas heat up quite a lot during the Spring and Summer months," Mr Anind said.

"The western winds have been dragging in that warm, hot air from the Central Highlands to coast."

"Really it's been a tussle between the warm breeze from inland and the ocean breeze."

Heating up

Gladstone: 34 degrees

Rockhampton: 38 degrees

Emerald: 40 degrses

Biloela: 38 degrees

