Gladstone's newest nutritionist has arrived

HEALTHY FOOD: Teresa OMalley is the newest community nutritionist for Gladstone. Nutritionist Megan Leane and GP clinic have designed two new programs as well to combat childhood obesity.

REGIONAL towns have higher rates of childhood obesity than major cities and Gladstone's newest community nutritionist is on a mission to change it.

Community nutritionist Teresa O'Malley said public health is important and it's something Gladstone lacks.

"26% of children in regional towns are over weight or obese and I think it's a big issue with lots of confusion around it,” Ms O'Malley said. "We want to bring it back to basics.”

Along with Megan Leane and GP Super Clinic, O'Malley will be running a variety of nutrition classes for Gladstone.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to get involved,” Ms O'Malley said.

"We're benefiting the community and offering four types of programs designed to help in different ways.”

Ms O'Malley said the classes will teach people the skills to utilise them in a budget friendly way.

Childhood and family nutrition, weight loss, cooking classes and mummy and me are the four classes that will run from February 6.

Starting at $120, the classes will run for eight weeks with food provided to give parents confidence in cooking.

"It's just inspiration and less confusion,” Ms O'Malley said.

More information and ticket sales here.