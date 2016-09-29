New gourmet burger lounge opens in Gladstone today

A burger on the menu at The Dock at East Shores.

The Dock at East Shores is now open. Campbell Gellie

DID someone say gourmet burgers and craft beers by the ocean?

The Dock at East Shores in Gladstone is now open, offering fancy burgers and beers.

There is about 30 people at the restaurant today for lunch.

A burger on the menu at The Dock at East Shores. Campbell Gellie

The Dock at East Shores was formerly Gelaspresso.

Owners Heidi and Jeremy Hastings announced their plan to turn their gelato and ice creamery into a gourmet burger lounge in June this year.

At last night's soft opening the most popular item on the menu was the Just Plucked burger.

Burgers at The Dock : Here's what to expect when you buy a burger from The Dock at East Shores.

This has southern fried chicken breast fillet, coleslaw and their special white barbecue sauce on a fresh baked bun.

The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Tonight Gladstone musician Andrew Thomson will entertain foodies from 6 - 9pm.