Gladstone's luckiest man? Trev wins grand final trip, race horse

'Uncle Trev' Trevor Neilson won a trip to watch the NRL Grand Final at Sydney.

TREVOR Neilson's next stop should be to a newsagency for a lotto ticket because he's on a winning streak.

The Gladstone resident won the Queens Hotel's trip to Sydney to watch the NRL grand final between the Cronulla Sharks and Melbourne Storm on Sunday night.

He returned home yesterday and said it wasn't the first time he had struck luck this year.

The Queens Hotel regular, nicknamed Uncle Trev, also won a race horse at the Gladstone Cup race meet in August.

Uncle Trev, who is usually a Cowboys or Broncos supporter, said his luck may have run out.

He was barracking for the Melbourne Storm on Sunday night, as he watched the game with his son Joshua.

"I decided to take my son because if I took one of my mates, the rest of them would've all complained about it," he said.

"It was an unbelievable game though. It was a really quick game. A tough game too.

"I reckon another couple of minutes then the Storm would've come back at them again. ."

"Good to see the Sharkies get it though because it's been 50 years."

Trevor said he wasn't the loudest Storm supporter because he was surrounded by "Sharkies" at the ANZ Stadium.

"You had to be careful with what you said, because if it was the wrong thing then you might have worn a beer," he laughed.