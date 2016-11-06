Million dollar homes: Gladstone's high-end property market

IT'S no secret Gladstone's property market has experienced a dramatic price drop, but that doesn't mean the market is free of million-dollar buys.

Property gurus Herron Todd White said in its most recent report Gladstone prices had dropped to the lowest "in over a decade".

"The most active market sector is the sub $250,000 sector...purchasers in this price bracket comprise mostly owner occupiers, many of whom are first home buyers," the report said.

But while cheaper homes are being snapped up, there is still a market for higher-end buyers.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen will sell their 10 Boundary Rd home to get ready to build 20 homes at Beecher.

CCF Homes owners Craig and Tracy Christensen added their Beecher mansion to the list of million dollar properties on the market recently.

The decision to sell the $1.2m six bedroom home was made for the builders to follow their dream of developing a small estate with 20 homes at Beecher.

Here are three other Gladstone region homes priced at more than a million dollars to feast your eyes on.

1. 30 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone

This home is in Gladstone's high end, literally. The three-bedroom house is in one of the highest residential precincts in the heart of Gladstone at 93m above sea level. It boasts views of bushland and the Gladstone Harbour.

To call this resort styled three bedroom two bathroom house home you'll have to fork out $1.69m.

2. 47 Bloodwood Ave, Agnes Water

This award-winning home by built by Mike Murray Homes is located in a gated estate at Agnes Water.

It boasts direct access to the beach, but for those who don't enjoy getting sandy you can enjoy ocean views from the home too.

This home proves sometimes one of something is just not enough with four covered decks, two lounge areas and twelve skylights.

This three bedroom, three bathroom home will set you back $1.695mm.

3. 2 Parksville Dr, New Auckland

This property at 2 Parksville Dr New Auckland is going for $1.275 million. Jock Gaughan

This four-bedroom home is tipped to have been designed for comfortable family living. There are three large kids bedrooms, a rumpus/TV room and media room.

What's outside this home is an exciting drawcard for green thumbs too - with custom designed veggie gardens and a fire pit.

The $1.195m home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and seven car spaces.