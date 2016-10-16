Gladstone's fireball landed near Heron Island: Astronomer

AN AMATEUR astronomer believes the meteor which sent shock waves through the region last month soared past or crashed directly over Heron Island.

On September 26 residents from Gladstone and across central Queensland reported seeing a bright flashing light and homes trembling about 8.30pm.

Amateur astronomer David Finlay has revealed his research into the meteor that sent shockwaves throughout Gladstone and central Queensland.

Amateur astronomer David Finlay has assessed video footage taken from Rockhampton to Maryborough to make the estimate on the location of the meteor, Heron Island.

WATCH: Government footage of 'fireball' lighting up the sky

"Using plots from security camera videos posted by Dean Smith in Rockhampton and Hyne Timber in Maryborough, a rough location for the Gladstone meteor can be determined as having occurred over Heron Island," Mr Finlay said.

Watch Dean Smith's video:

"The videos show a very large, fragmenting meteor fireball hurtling towards the sea.

"This fragmentation, combined with the loud shockwave heard and felt from Gladstone and surrounding area, make this meteor event a very good candidate for producing meteorites; rocks from space that have landed on earth."

"Often when meteorites are produced by these larger events, they are spread out in what is called a strewn field.

"Meteorite strewn fields are like a cosmic shotgun blast that can be several kilometres wide and tens of kilometres long. Heron Island may fall within a possible strewn field for this event."

Mr Finlay said he would be interested to know what witnesses on Heron Island saw or heard that night.

He said there was also a chance small black rocks could have landed on the island.