Gladstone's 'Fancy Nancy' to move to revamped restaurant

THE IRRESISTIBLY tasty adventures of Gladstone cooking supremo "Fancy Nancy" have taken another turn.

Nancy Davidson, one of the Gladstone's most prolific cooks who forged her name in the hearts of our city's food lovers with her chargrilled steaks, is moving out of her shop little more than a month after opening at Toolooa Shopping Centre.

Ms Davidson's niece and manager Lisa Hutchinson said the owner of the Royal Thai Kitchen saw Ms Davidson's face as a valuable addition to his business, and was revamping the kitchen.

Under the arrangement, the two restaurants would combine into one, initially trialling serving both Thai dishes and the endless range of treats on Ms Davidson's menu.

But Ms Davidson and Ms Hutchinson stressed they were still in the early stages of planning, with an opening date yet to be announced.

"There was an offer there and she said 'why don't we come and work here?'," Ms Hutchinson said. "And it was too good of an offer to refuse."

"It's very exciting, it's like a whole new venture.

"She can spread her wings and do whatever she wants to do with her business."

YUMMY: Nancy is famous in Gladstone for cooking 'anything and everything'.

Ms Davidson said customers could expect exactly what was on the menu at her Toolooa St eatery, Nancy's Shop, as she had plans to haul all the signage to the new restaurant.

"All of the people in Gladstone love my food, so I can't do it in a small place," Ms Davidson said.

Previous attempts to goad Ms Davidson into defining the type of food she cooks have been in vain, as she insists she cooks "everything".

The new restaurant will open up a world of opportunities for her business, with Ms Davidson set to use the "bigger and better" kitchen for catering and functions.

