29°
Business

Gladstone's 'Fancy Nancy' to move to revamped restaurant

Luke J Mortimer
| 2nd Nov 2016 8:37 PM
OPEN: Nancy Davidson has opened her new restaurant.
OPEN: Nancy Davidson has opened her new restaurant.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE IRRESISTIBLY tasty adventures of Gladstone cooking supremo "Fancy Nancy" have taken another turn.

Nancy Davidson, one of the Gladstone's most prolific cooks who forged her name in the hearts of our city's food lovers with her chargrilled steaks, is moving out of her shop little more than a month after opening at Toolooa Shopping Centre.

Ms Davidson's niece and manager Lisa Hutchinson said the owner of the Royal Thai Kitchen saw Ms Davidson's face as a valuable addition to his business, and was revamping the kitchen.

Under the arrangement, the two restaurants would combine into one, initially trialling serving both Thai dishes and the endless range of treats on Ms Davidson's menu.

But Ms Davidson and Ms Hutchinson stressed they were still in the early stages of planning, with an opening date yet to be announced.

"There was an offer there and she said 'why don't we come and work here?'," Ms Hutchinson said. "And it was too good of an offer to refuse."

"It's very exciting, it's like a whole new venture.

"She can spread her wings and do whatever she wants to do with her business."

YUMMY: Nancy is famous in Gladstone for cooking 'anything and everything'.
YUMMY: Nancy is famous in Gladstone for cooking 'anything and everything'.

Ms Davidson said customers could expect exactly what was on the menu at her Toolooa St eatery, Nancy's Shop, as she had plans to haul all the signage to the new restaurant.

"All of the people in Gladstone love my food, so I can't do it in a small place," Ms Davidson said.

Previous attempts to goad Ms Davidson into defining the type of food she cooks have been in vain, as she insists she cooks "everything".

The new restaurant will open up a world of opportunities for her business, with Ms Davidson set to use the "bigger and better" kitchen for catering and functions.
 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  business fancy nancy food gladstone gladstone region hospitality resturants

Mum spends $38K to lose weight, becomes a model

Mum spends $38K to lose weight, becomes a model

MUM of three sheds 75kg to fulfill her lifelong modelling dream.

Gladstone's 'fairy godmother' told to move out of store

Fairy Godmother Formals owner Liz Snell with Gladstone State High School student Shari Johnson, 16, who was picking out a dress for this years formal.

Gladstone's fairy godmother needs storage help for gowns.

Man has sex with girl but avoids prison

Rockhampton Court

A 20-year-old who had sex with a 13-year-old girl has avoided jail

Gladstone songbird to record second album

NEW MUSIC: Hayley Marsten will record her second EP at the end of the year.

New music released soon by Gladstone's Hayley Marsten.

Local Partners

Central Queensland's most wanted criminals

Police need your help to find these serious offenders.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

GLADSTONE'S WORST YARD: Owner could cop clean up costs

ON NOTICE: The council has issued a warning to property owners to clean up their yard.

OWNERS of yard with abandoned car could cop huge bill.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

SUPER SATURDAY: Plenty on offer in Gladstone today

Jason Mara scores 86 points on Ugly Kid Joe. Jason went on to win The Chronicle PBR All Star Challenge with his ride on Rock Star gaining 85 points for a total of 171. Saturday Oct 15, 2016.

There's plenty to see and do in Gladstone today.

Gladstone songbird to record second album

Gladstone songbird to record second album

GLADSTONE's Hayley Marsten will work with some of the best in the country music industry to record her second EP.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

True story in Hacksaw Ridge proves bravery doesn't require a weapon.

GREAT STARTER IN KIN KORA...PERFECT FOR THE HOME BUSINESS...ROOM FOR ALL YOUR TOYS!

27 Cedar Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 1 2 $285,000

Nestled on a beautifully landscaped block, this home comes with privacy and ample living space inside and out. Natural hardwood floors, air-conditioned open plan...

BETTER THAN A TERM DEPOSIT .... ACT NOW!

1-4/6 View Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 8 4 4 NOW $670,000

This superbly located complex presents the savvy investor the opportunity to secure four well presented two bedroom town houses within minutes to the Gladstone...

INNER CITY COTTAGE WITH WATER VIEWS...RIPE FOR RENOVATION

19 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 $119,000

Located 2klm from the CBD in an elevated position is this perfect opportunity to buy today and renovate tomorrow. * The property has 2 bedrooms; both with...

Owner Moving Overseas - Must Sell!

10 Herbert Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 $300,000

Anyone looking for a charming character home, close to Gladstone's CBD and with Multi-purpose Zoning so that you can run a home business? Well I think I may be...

Are You Looking For The &quot;WOW&quot; Factor..!

27 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very proud to introduce this stunning home located at 27 Dean Street to the property market for the very first time. This beautifully...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Act Now To Secure This Blue Chip Property!

19 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS AROUND...

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Stylish Home In Seaview Heights On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Looking For Something Special..?

1 Pine Avenue, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers...

If you have been waiting for something special to hit the market then you may want to book your inspection time now, as this home is going to be extremely popular...

Absolute Beauty!

18 Liriope Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 3 $519,000

I am proud to present to you, 18 Liriope Drive, Kirkwood. The minute you drive up the street and see the lush, green, manicured lawns and gardens you will want to...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Four inner-city motels on the market worth millions

No Caption

FOUR motels in or near Gladstone's CBD thrown on the market.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!