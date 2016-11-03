Gladstone's drink drivers named and shamed

Gladstone police reveal names of drink drivers caught on our roads

A NOTICEABLE drop in numbers compared to last week's list, Gladstone police caught four drink drivers on our roads in the past week.

Including 30-year-old Edward James Paton who returned a reading of .085 when pulled over along Glenlyon Rd.

He was fined $500 and is out from behind the wheel for six months.

Stephen Alexander Mills, 29, was pulled over along Dawson Rd when he returned a reading of .069%.

Fined $350, he was also disqualified from driving for one month.

Grahame John Ryalls, 71, returned a reading just over the legal limit when he blew .057%.

He was fined $350 and is out from behind the wheel for two months.

And lastly, 26-year-old Matthew harry Lawrence Maddin was fined $350an d disqualified from driving for three months after he returned a reading of .038%.

He was intercepted by police along the Dawson hwy.