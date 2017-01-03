29°
News

Gladstone's crazy 'dome' theory washed away

Declan Cooley
3rd Jan 2017 3:20 PM

DEPENDING on what side of the conspiracy fence you sit on, some would have you believe there was a "dome" above Gladstone preventing rain from falling in town.

Sea spray, flocks of birds, pollution and a deficiency in the Bureau of Meteorology's radar in Gladstone are examples that have been used to help explain the phenomena.

But with Monday's pelting and more heavy rain forecast for the region, perhaps it's time the "dome" theory was washed away.

BOM: Flash floods possible as 119mm deluge hits Gladstone

 

An image of the 'dome' working hard over the top of Gladstone.
An image of the 'dome' working hard over the top of Gladstone. BoM

 

Through Monday night and into the morning 119mm of rain fell over Gladstone, although places like Boyne Island and Calliope only received 22mm and 13mm, respectively.

But like there maybe being aliens in outer space, Gladstone is not alone.

The Pilbara Weather Guy, a Facebook group from Western Australia, noted similar dome-like conditions at Port Hedland and Karratha.

Except over there they call it the "Impenetrable Dome".

Now if you slightly adjust your tin-foil hat, the Pilbara Weather Guy explains that to understand how the dome works, first "one must understand electromagnetics".

Keeping in mind Port Hedland exports a whole heap of iron ore, the Pilbara Weather Guy says this helps to produce "electromagnetic fields".

"As a thunderstorm approaches a port which is neutrally charged...the natural tendency of that system is going to behave a bit like opposing magnets," he writes.

"These clouds are sensitive to the charge below them (coming from the iron ore) and through simple magnetics are either steered in another direction or their energy deteriorat(es).

"So when you observe a storm or even a rain cloud approaching from the port and wonder why it appears to smack into a dome and go around, this is the phenomena you are witnessing."

Although this theory may be a little suspect, he said heavy humidity and dust in the air around a radar made it difficult for a radar to pick up weather events, "hence the appearance of clear skies around the towns".

But dome or no dome, the fact remains between January 2- 3, 119mm of rain fell in Gladstone while many outlying suburbs missed out.

Gladstone Observer

Topics: gladstone gladstone region weather wildweather

