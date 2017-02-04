32°
'It's dangerous': Fight against Gladstone's incurable disease

Emily Pidgeon
| 4th Feb 2017 3:34 PM
Karen Roberts, a type 2 diabetes sufferer, outside the Gladstone Regional Council Offices, Gladstone. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer
GLADSTONE'S newest diabetes educator is helping with the fight against the incurable disease.

Credential diabetes educator Jinjin Gao said the number of Gladstone people with gestational diabetes is double that of the national number.

Ms Gao said 4.7% of Gladstone's total population have gestational diabetes compared to the national total of 2.4%.

"A lot of pregnancies were coming in with the Curtis Island works but at any single time we will have 25 people with gestational diabetes," Ms Gao said.

Ms Gao said in her previous Gladstone Hospital role she was seeing 50 patients a week with waiting lists two weeks long.

"You can't wait two weeks. You need to check glucose levels straight away," she said. "We are desperate for more diabetes educators in the area."

Although type one diabetes has a few symptoms including weight loss and thirst, type two diabetes has no symptoms which Ms Gao said makes it extremely difficult to diagnose.

"That's why it's dangerous. People don't feel threatened by it," Ms Gao said.

The cause of type two diabetes is still unknown although lifestyle choices such as food and exercise can be contributors.

Ms Gao, now a credentialed diabetes educator at GP Super Clinic, said some people are lucky and can eat and drink whatever they like, but because it's a chronic disease, unhealthy lifestyle choices potentially impact the outcome of diabetes significantly.

"It doesn't kill anyone straight away, it's a chronic condition," she said.

"Vessels are in the eyes, brains, legs, anywhere so if the vessels get damaged in the eyes, people can (become) blind.

"If it's in the heart then it causes a heart attack or stroke and if it's in the leg and if they have a wound then it's not going to heal and can lead to amputation."

Through regular consultations with diabetes educators people are able to learn how to lessen the impact of diabetes.

Ms Gao said type two diabetes effects 85.9% of Gladstone's population compared to the 86.5% of people effected Australia wide.

Accoring to a 2016 study by Diabetes Queensland almost 200,000 people in Queensland are living with type two diabetes with concerns there are more than 500,000 Queenslanders living with undiagnosed type two diabetes.

"It's really common in men or women and Chinese, Indian or Aborigines are groups more effected and Gladstone is multicultural," Ms Gao said.

The diabetes educator said her role is to talk to people about what they eat and how they exercise as well as teaching them how to manage diabetes and complications that may arise.

"Another thing is some people think they can cure diabetes ... it's just managed or not well managed," Ms Gao said.

"Diabetes is never gone."

Ms Gao works at the Gladstone GP Super Clinic, 216 Philip St, Kin Kora.

