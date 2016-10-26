WATCH: Gladstone's crash hot spots revealed

THE state's peak motoring body has warned Gladstone residents to be alert and aware behind the wheel as it revealed the worst crash locations in the region.

RACQ has released the most dangerous crash zones based on insurance claims over the last three years.

RACQ's Renee Smith said some of the most unsafe roads were also Gladstone's busiest.

"We know these roads are packed with motorists every day, and this congestion is a major contributing factor in many of these crashes," Ms Smith said.

"It's vital motorists take care and keep their eyes on the road as we're seeing a lot of distracted driver crashes, particularly in built-up urban areas."

Insurance data reveals crash hotspots: RACQ data reveals crash hot spots in Gladstone.

Ms Smith said more funding needed to be dedicated to upgrading troublesome roads and intersections.

"This data brings home just how important it is that all levels of government work together to focus its funding on these black spots," she said.

"Just because you're in traffic and moving slowly doesn't mean you can't be involved in a dangerous crash."

Top five worst suburbs for crashes West Gladstone 90 crashes, South Gladstone 51, Gladstone Central 33, Kin Kora 33, Calliope 24.

Top five worst roads in Gladstone: Aerodrome Road, West Gladstone, 62 crashes, Dawson Highway, Calliope 23, Glenlyon Road, Glen Eden 23, Philip Street, West Gladstone 22, Goondoon Street, South Gladstone 14.

