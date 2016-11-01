31°
Gladstone's cheapest rental suburbs

Declan Cooley
| 1st Nov 2016 11:38 AM
Gladstone's cheapest rental suburbs.
Gladstone's cheapest rental suburbs.

THE rental vacancy rate in Gladstone is one of the highest in Queensland but if you're in the market for a new home, The Observer has put together a snapshot of where the cheapest areas to rent are.

This may come as no surprise but with 30 properties available to rent at an average of slightly more than $150 a week, Barney Point is the cheapest place to rent in Gladstone.

The cheapest rental is going for $100 a week at 3/30 Barney St but there are close to 20 properties you could snap up for under $160.

With about 120 properties available to rent South Gladstone is the next cheapest, with an average weekly rental cost of $169.

The cheapest rental property is going for $80 a week at 1/135 Toolooa St but there is one six bedroom house at 76 Adelaide St which is asking for $600 a week.

More than half of the rental properties in South Gladstone are going for less than $160 a week.

West Gladstone has a bit more than 90 houses available for rent and is the third cheapest area to rent in Gladstone.

The average weekly rent is $172 and there are 46 rentals under $160 a week.

The cheapest property is going for $90 and is at 1/6 Wenitong St.

With 72 properties to rent in Clinton at an average of $183, Clinton comes in as the fourth cheapest area to rent in.

The cheapest rental is $85 a week at 1/7 Ballantine St and there are 27 properties that are going for under $160.

New Auckland is the next cheapest area with an average of $201 a week for rental properties.

Out of 76 properties to rent there are about 16 properties under $160 a week but if you're interested in a two bedroom townhouse, 6/8 Nothling St is going for $99.

Glen Eden has 63 (six open to negotiation) rental properties available at an average costs of $210 a week.

The cheapest property in Glen Eden is going for $120 a week at 21a/2 Beezley St, with 28 other properties available to rent under $200.

With 33 available properties to rent, Kirkwood is the most expensive area for rental properties.

The average rental price is $234 a week with the cheapest house going for $160 a week at 5a Blackburn Crt.

In a positive sign the rental vacancy rate in Gladstone dropped by 1.3% in three months to 8.9%, but this still gives Gladstone a vacancy rate that is one of the highest in the state.

