Gladstone's cheapest rental suburbs.

THE rental vacancy rate in Gladstone is one of the highest in Queensland but if you're in the market for a new home, The Observer has put together a snapshot of where the cheapest areas to rent are.
This may come as no surprise but with 30 properties available to rent at an average of slightly more than $150 a week, Barney Point is the cheapest place to rent in Gladstone.
The cheapest rental is going for $100 a week at 3/30 Barney St but there are close to 20 properties you could snap up for under $160.
With about 120 properties available to rent South Gladstone is the next cheapest, with an average weekly rental cost of $169.
The cheapest rental property is going for $80 a week at 1/135 Toolooa St but there is one six bedroom house at 76 Adelaide St which is asking for $600 a week.
More than half of the rental properties in South Gladstone are going for less than $160 a week.
West Gladstone has a bit more than 90 houses available for rent and is the third cheapest area to rent in Gladstone.
The average weekly rent is $172 and there are 46 rentals under $160 a week.
The cheapest property is going for $90 and is at 1/6 Wenitong St.
With 72 properties to rent in Clinton at an average of $183, Clinton comes in as the fourth cheapest area to rent in.
The cheapest rental is $85 a week at 1/7 Ballantine St and there are 27 properties that are going for under $160.
New Auckland is the next cheapest area with an average of $201 a week for rental properties.
Out of 76 properties to rent there are about 16 properties under $160 a week but if you're interested in a two bedroom townhouse, 6/8 Nothling St is going for $99.
Glen Eden has 63 (six open to negotiation) rental properties available at an average costs of $210 a week.
The cheapest property in Glen Eden is going for $120 a week at 21a/2 Beezley St, with 28 other properties available to rent under $200.
With 33 available properties to rent, Kirkwood is the most expensive area for rental properties.
The average rental price is $234 a week with the cheapest house going for $160 a week at 5a Blackburn Crt.
In a positive sign the rental vacancy rate in Gladstone dropped by 1.3% in three months to 8.9%, but this still gives Gladstone a vacancy rate that is one of the highest in the state.