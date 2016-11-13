'Love what they do': Gladstone businesses growing

HARD work, motivation, solid effort, team work dedication and focus were just some of the many qualities to be recognised when Gladstone's business achievers were recognised with a series of awards.

Over 300 people, many at the forefront of our industrial city's business heart and development, got together for a fun Saturday night at the 2016 Best in Business Awards.

The awards received over 36,000 record-breaking nominations and the pinnacle achiever, Best in Business award was won by Reef Hotel Motel.

The crowning glory of the Business of Choice (People's Choice) award was won by the apparent bastion of men's good haircuts, the Garage Barber Shop.

With over 30 tables booked by a diverse range of businesses, the awards brought recognition before business peers of their hard work. And gave deserved attention to Gladstone businesses that may fly under the radar but whose strident efforts have brought them success.

Inspiring people like dietician Megan Leane who arrived in Gladstone aged 22, and now four years on has a thriving business and won the Young Business Leader award.

Her work in nutrition and improved diet is helping Gladstone residents live healthier lives.

"It was a one day a week in a shared office. But has grown to five days and I've now hired another dietician," Ms Leane said.

She has developed contracts with other organisations working in health and is also working in sports nutrition with our athletes. Ms Leane and her partner are staying local and building a home here.

Born and bred young Gladstone businessman Liam Jones owns LJ's Compleat Angler which achieved the award for Best Entertainment/Recreational Business.

Mr Jones said he brought the business 18 months ago and says its ongoping success can be attributed to delivering what fishermen want.

It's a family affair as he runs the store and his parents help.

"Our staff love what they do," he said.

Business success is not achieved without great service and independent Star Liqor Gladstone's retail manager Rachael Coleman was voted Best Individual Service award.

"Going above and beyond for our customers. We deliver alcohol to corporate events and sponsor the Boyne Tannum Hookup," she said.

"We only established in Gladstone 18 months ago and grown. We engage with our customers and our prices are at street level.

"The first eight months were a struggle. I got on the road and did heavy marketing, approaching other businesses."