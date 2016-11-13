32°
News

'Love what they do': Gladstone businesses growing

Ross Irby
| 13th Nov 2016 12:49 PM Updated: 1:46 PM
Best in business awards 2016
Best in business awards 2016 Mike Richards GLA131116FRNT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HARD work, motivation, solid effort, team work dedication and focus were just some of the many qualities to be recognised when Gladstone's business achievers were recognised with a series of awards.

Over 300 people, many at the forefront of our industrial city's business heart and development, got together for a fun Saturday night at the 2016 Best in Business Awards.

>>WINNERS: Gladstone's favourite businesses of 2016

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The awards received over 36,000 record-breaking nominations and the pinnacle achiever, Best in Business award was won by Reef Hotel Motel.

The crowning glory of the Business of Choice (People's Choice) award was won by the apparent bastion of men's good haircuts, the Garage Barber Shop.

PEOPLE'S CHOICE | Inside Gladstone locals favourite barber

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

>>Top five best barbers in Gladstone, as voted by locals

With over 30 tables booked by a diverse range of businesses, the awards brought recognition before business peers of their hard work. And gave deserved attention to Gladstone businesses that may fly under the radar but whose strident efforts have brought them success.

Inspiring people like dietician Megan Leane who arrived in Gladstone aged 22, and now four years on has a thriving business and won the Young Business Leader award.

Her work in nutrition and improved diet is helping Gladstone residents live healthier lives.

"It was a one day a week in a shared office. But has grown to five days and I've now hired another dietician," Ms Leane said.

She has developed contracts with other organisations working in health and is also working in sports nutrition with our athletes. Ms Leane and her partner are staying local and building a home here.

Born and bred young Gladstone businessman Liam Jones owns LJ's Compleat Angler which achieved the award for Best Entertainment/Recreational Business.

Mr Jones said he brought the business 18 months ago and says its ongoping success can be attributed to delivering what fishermen want.

It's a family affair as he runs the store and his parents help.

"Our staff love what they do," he said.

Business success is not achieved without great service and independent Star Liqor Gladstone's retail manager Rachael Coleman was voted Best Individual Service award.　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　

"Going above and beyond for our customers. We deliver alcohol to corporate events and sponsor the Boyne Tannum Hookup," she said.

"We only established in Gladstone 18 months ago and grown. We engage with our customers and our prices are at street level.

"The first eight months were a struggle. I got on the road and did heavy marketing, approaching other businesses."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  best in business awards business gladstone gladstone region

WINNERS: Gladstone's favourite businesses of 2016

WINNERS: Gladstone's favourite businesses of 2016

GLADSTONE'S favourite businesses of 2016 are named after 36,000 votes were counted.

'Love what they do': Gladstone businesses growing

Best in business awards 2016

BUSINESS' night of nights showed some businesses are booming.

'He forced himself on me every night'

court

HE was a friend of the family, she was a from a turbulent upbringing

Drink driver nabbed four times the limit

POLICE OPERATION: Ipswich police will continue to enforce drink and drug driving in the lead up to New Year’s Eve and into next year.

GLADSTONE police nab four drink drivers in weekend blitz.

Local Partners

Gladstone locals told to lock up dogs

LOCALS should lock up their dogs, with council coming to visit.

Win 1 of 12 Hams

of Christmas
Learn More

'I was scared': Boy risks his life to save baby brother

Firefighter Rhys Dingle instructs Jai Dickeson on how to use the hose.

EIGHT-year-old local lad a hero after saving his baby brother.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Thousands expected at biggest BAM for the year

HAPPY DAYS: The Beach Arts Music festival traditionally attracts a good crowd.

Big festivites today at Tannum's Beach Arts Music fun.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

TAYLOR Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her in Texas last month.

No more Michael Buble performances until son, Noah, is well

Michael Buble.

Michael Buble won't perform again until his son is well

Pink surprises fans with news of her second child

Pink has confirmed she is expecting her second child.

Goodbye Leonard, you brought us so much light

CANADA, Montreal: Fans mourn at Leonard Cohen's Montreal, Canada home on November 11, 2016 to pay respect to the artist who passed away the night before at the age of 82.

Leonard Cohen has died, and lights have gone out around the world

Leonard Cohen was in 'deep pain' caused by cancer

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was in "deep pain" caused by cancer before he died

Dream Kardashian gifted her own website by E!

Dream Kardashian has been gifted her own website by E! News

Harry Potter spin-off promises to put spell over viewers

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Fantastic addition to the wizard tome

The Owner Is Moving Overseas And Must Sell Now - Price Slashed!

Unit 2/3 Central Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 1 1 $189,000

If you have been looking at getting into the property market then this is the perfect place to start and is in the best location in town! This Inner City Townhouse...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR THE EXTENDED FAMILY

12 Kennedy Close, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 4 2 $399,000

Rarely do homes like this come to the market. This modern home offers a unique floor plan that would ideally suit the family looking for their own private space. ...

The Perfect Investment for your Future

60 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $180,000

As the market bottoms out now is the time to set yourself up for the next boom in Gladstone! This is the perfect starting block for your property portfolio with...

Ideal Location with Solid Returns!

Unit 1-5/17 Bayne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 10 5 5 $450,000

This unit complex comprises 5 x 2 bed, 1 bath units with an excellent return and no body corp fees - it's better than money in the bank! With appealing street...

Family home seeks new family

3 Carpentaria Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $458,000

These are the reasons you should buy this home: - It's walking distance to both state and catholic schools; day care centre, kindergarten, shops, Harvey road...

Great Family Home With Plenty of Storage Options &amp; Great Side Access!

5 Dorsett Close, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $275,000

Have you been looking for a large family home close to child care and shopping facilities but just can't find what you're looking for at an affordable price under...

A GREAT PLACE TO START!

11 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 3 1 2 $160,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 11 Angler Street to the market! With interest rates at an all time low and currently a buyers marketthere is every...

Sensational Coastal Location with Lifestyle in Mind!

7 The Promenade, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If there was ever a right time to buy - now is it! This well-built home is a rare gem this close to the water! If location and lifestyle are what you and your...

MODERN SPACIOUS FOUR BEDROOM HOME ON 1,165M2... ACT NOW!

7 Stockbridge Court, Calliope 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Don't miss this opportunity to secure this lovely home. Well positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in a new Estate surrounded by modern homes... You can't go...

Private, Low Maintenance, Modern Living!

4D Glegg Street, West Gladstone 4680

Duplex 3 1 1 $229,000

If you are looking for the convenience of a townhouse without the Body Corporate fees then this is the home for you! Tucked back away from the street this...

Gladstone home buyer's shock at 'massive price drop'

BEC Anderson and her partner are in the market for a new Gladstone house. She went to the 'unboxed' display at HillClose.

MORE than 300 new homes selling for dirt cheap are put on the market

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!