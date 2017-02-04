Gladstone's brainiest kids golden opportunity

Gladstone region student Anelia du Plessis was part of the \"Newton\" group at ANU Physics Labs during the2017 National Youth Science Forum in Canberra.

MEDICAL imaging telescopes and Australia's fastest super computer were some of things Gladstone's brainiest students had the chance to see.

16-year-old Anelia du Plessis was one of four Gladstone region students to attend the National Youth Science Forum (NYSF) in January.

Anelia spent two weeks in Canberra exploring the world of science with some of Australia's most renoun scientists and NYSF alumni.

"There were 200 like minded people who also had interest in science and we took part in lab visits and lectures and a variety of activities at ANU in Canberra,” Anelia said.

"I think everyone we spoke to were so highly inspiration and provided such great insight.”

Anelia said one of the highlights was being able to see Australia's fastest computer, which she said is doesn't even make the top 100 fastest computers of the world.

Anelia said the room is about 20 metres wide and seven metres long and is full of rows of computer parts.

"It was very hot. It was a room basically filled with a lot of computer parts and you connect your own device, usually a laptop.

"It looks like the inside of your computer multiplied by hundreds and put in a big room.”

Hoping to do a double degree in engineering and business, the NYSF is a science program aimed at helping Australia's brainiest kids achieve their goals.

"We were given a lot of advice for after Year 12 and we were told to not have a set pathway in mind because life and choices will change,” Anelia said. "Whatever we come out with at end is okay.”

Abi Meehan was another Gladstone region student who participated in the NYSF along with Aishwarya Chandrasekara and Jasmine Elliott.

An extra 200 places will be offered to high achieving students for the 2018 NYSF, extending the number of positions available to 600.