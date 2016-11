Gladstone's 30 childcare centres ranked from top to bottom

THE BEST of Gladstone's 30 child centres have been revealed, with a four-way tie for the top spot.

The nation's chief childcare authority this week revealed results of a gruelling assessment of the state's childcare centres.

One in four centres across the state fell short of the National Children's Education & Care Authority's standards.

In a stunning achievement, only three in Gladstone fell below this threshold.

Five childcare centres exceeded the authority's expectations in all instances.

In a complex assessment, the centres were assessed on 58 so-called "elements" that made the basis for marking them on 18 "standards" and 7 points of "quality".

They were the judged to have "exceeded", "met", or to be "working towards" the authority's standards or quality.

Five Gladstone centres, all of which are tied for the top spot, exceeded the authority on every element.

1. Port City Kids Early Learning Centre:

Quality: 7 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 18 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

1. Discovery Coast Family Day Care Scheme:

Quality: 7 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 18 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

1. Kookaburra Creek Kindergarten

Quality: 7 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 18 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

1. Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre

Quality: 7 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 18 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

CQ TAFE graduate Beau Murphy works at Rainbow Valley Early Learning Centre and is considering furthering his education at CQUniversity. Brenda Strong

1. Koolyangarra Kindergarten

Quality: 7 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 18 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

BIG DAY FOR LITTLIES: Koolyangarra Kindergarten will hold a monster cent sale with over 3000 prizes on Saturday, May 18. Christopher Chan GLACENT

2. Calliope Kindergarten and Pre School

Quality: 1 meeting, 6 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 2 meeting, 16 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

3. Tannum Sands Kindergarten

Quality: 1 meeting, 6 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 3 meeting, 15 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

C&K; Tannum Sands Kindergarten is opening its waiting list for 2014 enrolments.

4. Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone - Beak Street

Quality: 3 meeting, 4 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 8 meeting, 10 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

Felicity Featherstone, 4, Mia Kenny, 5 and Flynn Kelso, 4 all watching Playschool on the iPad. Christopher Chan GLA141212PLAY

5. C&K Gladstone Kindergarten

Quality: 3 meeting, 4 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 9 meeting, 9 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

BRIGHT ADDITION: Darcy Roest, 5, Charlie Lockwood, 5, Amber Reynolds, 5, Jimmi Bradley, 4, Kevin Gudmann-Frost, 4, and Abigail O’Toole, 5, celebrate their new garden.

6. C&K Waratah Crescent Community Kindergarten

Quality: 2 meeting, 5 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 6 meeting, 12 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

Meeting:

7. St John's Outside School Hours Care

Quality: 3 meeting, 4 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 7 meeting, 11 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

8. Star Of The Sea Outside School Hours Care

Quality: 4 meeting, 3 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 10 meeting, 8 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

9. PCYC Gladstone School Age Care

Quality: 5 meeting, 2 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 10 meeting, 8 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

10. Enhance FDC - Gladstone

Quality: 5 meeting, 2 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 11 meeting, 7 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

11. Goodstart Early Learning Kin Kora

Quality: 4 meeting, 3 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 11 meeting, 7 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

12. Bambini Early Childhood Development Boyne Island

Quality: 5 meeting, 2 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 10 meeting, 8 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

13. C&K Kin Kora Community Kindergarten

Quality: 5 meeting, 2 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 11 meeting, 7 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

14. Stepping Stones Child Care Centre

Quality: 5 meeting, 2 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 13 meeting, 5 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

15. Birralee Kindergarten & Community Preschool

Quality: 5 meeting, 2 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 14 meeting, 4 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Exceeding

16. Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre

Quality: 6 meeting, 1 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 14 meeting, 4 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

16. Riverstone Rise Early Learning Centre

Quality: 6 meeting, 1 exceeding out of 7

Standard: 14 meeting, 4 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

17. Goodstart Early Learning Tannum Sand

Quality: 7 meeting out of 7

Standard: 15 meeting, 3 exceeding out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

Riverstone Rise Early Learning Centre

18. St Stephen's Lutheran Kindergarten

Quality: 7 meeting out of 7

Standard: 18 meeting out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

18. Clinton Community Childcare Centre

Quality: 7 meeting out of 7

Standard: 18 meeting out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

18. Trinity College OSHClub Gladstone

Quality: 7 meeting out of 7

Standard: 18 meeting out of 18

Judgement: 58 met out of 58

Overall rating: Meeting

Working towards:

19. Helping Hands Clinton

Quality: 2 working towards, 5 meeting out of 7

Standard: 2 working towards, 1 exceeding, 15 meeting out of 18

Judgement: 55 met, 3 not met out of 58

Overall rating: Working towards

20. Trinity College Kindy

Quality: 2 working towards, 5 meeting out of 7

Standard: 3 working towards, 1 exceeding, 14 meeting out of 18

Judgement: 53 met, 5 not met out of 58

Overall rating: Working towards

21. Goodstart Early Learning Gladstone - Toolooa Street

Quality: 4 working towards, 3 meeting out of 7

Standard: 6 working towards, 12 meeting out of 18

Judgement: 52 met, 6 not met out of 58

Overall rating: Working towards

Not yet assessed:

Camp Australia - Gladstone South State School OSHC

Forest Springs Early Learning Centre