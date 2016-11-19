Gladstone's best restaurant revealed

THE Gladstone Reef Hotel took out the main award for the evening with this year's Overall 2016 Best in Business honour.

The hotel also took out the top gong for the best restaurant in Gladstone.

Gladstone Reef Hotel acting Venue Manager, Darren Hutchinson said it was their family friendly approach to business that set them apart.

Earlier this year, once the hotel renovations came to an end, the hotel celebrated with an official launch party, inviting the community to come and experience the makeover of the entire establishment.

Now with four function venues, 53 four star hotel rooms, Industrie Nightclub, a gaming room, TAB, and a family friendly bistro, the business has plenty to offer.

"We've put in a lot of effort in the past 12 months to get where we are," Mr Hutchinson said.

"It was a big call (for owners Ganbros PTY LTD) to do the renovations while the town was in a downturn."

"Changing the interior of the hotel enabled us to change the culture of our business to be more family focused."'

The Gladstone Reef Hotel, November 17, 2016. Mike Richards GLA171116REEF

The hotel now boasts a family friendly bistro upstairs, complemented by Industrie Nightclub, one of the most popular night spots, on the lower level now underneath the main bar.

The gaming room and TAB have been consolidated into one section of the complex on the ground floor.

"We now utilise the downstairs bar as Industrie Nightclub in addition to being one of our four function venues, which has gone really well."

With more than 30,000 nominations for this year's Best in Business Awards there was more competition than ever for the top award for 2016.

Mr Hutchinson said heading in to the awards he felt hopeful, but was not expecting a win.

"When it flashed up on screen we were all very excited," he said.

The Garage Barber Shop took out the other big award on the night, the Business of Choice Award.