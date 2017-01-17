Gladstone's $4M project to go ahead, creating jobs for region

MEGA PROJECT: This Shell service station is expected to coast about $4M to construct.

GLADSTONE is set to get a jobs boost with the construction of a $4 million project including a petrol station and three franchise eateries.

Approved at Gladstone Regional Council's general meeting yesterday, the Shell service station will be built at 8 Wenitong St, West Gladstone.

The site has seen many development proposals approved by the council, however given it rests along the Dawson Hwy which is State Government jurisdiction, the Department of Transport and Main Roads had to give approval.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he hadn't expected that TMR would approve the proposal, as the department declined two prior development applications on the same site.

Before the council came to its final decision, a number of issues with the development were addressed, raised by residents in the consultation period of the project.

The main issue was there is a major service station 1.5km from the site, with 15 in total in the region, and a number of food drive-throughs and eateries.

Residents also said the proposal would worsen the already-noisy area, being on a highway and near a railway line

MEGA PROJECT: This Shell service station is expected to coast about $4M to construct. Sarah Barnham

Cr Burnett agreed that it was disappointing to see another drive-through eatery, however the construction and on-site needs would bring employment to the region.

"We were also told that people didn't want it because it will be too close to the residential area, however, it's being planned to be built away from the units,” he said.

"Additionally a noise assessment council undertook also revealed that the site would not add to the level of noise already in the area.”

The petrol station will include four bowsers, unlikely to bring competition to nearby petrol stations, a council report read.

Although with three food store franchises, there's no doubt the site will be busy.

Councillor Cindi Bush said she was concerned access from the site to the main highway could cause traffic to back-up.

"We see an example of this with the KFC near the NightOwl,” she said.

"Sometimes the traffic is so backed up it reaches the lights.”

A slip lane along the highway will mean motorists will need to merge into a turning lane to enter the site, with a separate exit further along the highway onto the same road.

The developer, Pitman Constructions Pty Ltd were contacted but could not be reached.