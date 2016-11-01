Gladstone's $40m hotel named the city's best

Oaks Grand Gladstone hotel manager Peter McKelvie has been awarded the top hotel in the Gladstone region based on Trivago reviews this year.

IN A climate where weekday bookings are heavier than weekends, one Gladstone hotel has claimed an accolade higher than the rest.

The $40m Oaks Grand Gladstone has been named the Gladstone region's top hotel in recent figures released by Trivago.

Hotel manager Peter McKelvie credited his returning guests and staff for the award.

He said the hotel, built in 2014, was made for the corporate market at the time.

Oaks Grand Hotel, Goondoon St, Gladstone.

The Oaks Grand Gladstone manager of 11-months said recently it was difficult to claim weekend stayers.

The hotel has offered weekend only deals, like many others in Gladstone, in a bid to fight the decline.

"Mid-week we get plenty of business but because Gladstone is not yet a leisure destination we suffer on the weekends," he said.

The four and a half star, 144 room Oaks Grand Hotel Gladstone is now open for guests and functions, boasting unrivaled views and self contained accommodation.

"But we've still been busy, last week we were full with the QCWA state conference and an industry shut down bringing people to Gladstone."

It's not the first time the CBD hotel has bagged a win this year, with it claiming an award naming it among the top 20 hotels in Australia by the Loved by Guests Awards 2016.

"For us the key points are location, being the CBD, and I also really believe our rooms are very good quality," he said.



"The staff we work with here are really good and the customers are great because there's always familiar faces."

The Trivago Awards are based on more than 175 million ratings from 250 booking sites worldwide.

Hotels or accommodation featured on Trivago with more than 300 reviews are included in the awards.

The top five

1. Oaks Grand Gladstone



2. Curtis Central Apartments



3. Gladstone Central Plaza

4. Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa:



5. Agnes Water Beach Club

