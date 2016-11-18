Gladstone's $2.8m navy ship project among best in the state

UP FOR AWARD: Gladstone Maritime History Society president Lindsay Wassell and secretary Noel Bowley.

IT was a master stroke in initiative and took the master efforts of a group of motivated Gladstone people who commandeered former navy vessel HMAS Gladstone II and turned the patrol boat into a museum.

The project cost around $2.8million and the ship anchored the multi-million dollar East Shores precinct as a Gladstone focal point and colourful go-to destination for barbecues and children's playground.

Now the efforts of all the many Gladstone people, organisations and businesses involved in setting up the ship to display is set to be recognised as it has been named a finalist in the 2016 Gallery Museum Achievement Awards.

It was the big project for the Gladstone Maritime History Society and its volunteers who nominated HMAS Gladstone as a worthy project in the Queensland awards.

Lindsay Wassell and Noel Bowley on board HMAS Gladstone II. Paul Braven GLA171116HMAS

The society's president Lindsay Wassell and secretary Noel Bowley believe the ship, which after a long journey opened to tours in September, goes hand in hand with the family friendly East Shores.

"They compliment each other. Ties together well,” Mr Wassell said.

"And when cruise ships come in to dock at Auckland Point it is very visible.”

However, as Mr Bowley points out the ship remains "a work in progress”.

Commissioned in September 1984 the Gladstone for 22 years was used in Australia' fisheries protection, immigration, customs and drug law enforcement from its home port in Cairns.

On 13 March 2007, after serving for almost 23 years and covering 618,000 nautical miles, the ship was decommissioned and gifted to the Gladstone Maritime Museum.

A week later HMAS HMAS Gladstone sailed into Gladstone Harbour.

Gladstone Ports Corporation invested $2.8 million during the relocation and restoration process. A grant was also awarded through the State government's Tourism Demand Driver Infrastructure program.

The awards will be announced next Tuesday at a function near Brisbane at Redland Art gallery.

