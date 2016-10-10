$1.96m lotto ticket is still unclaimed: is it yours?

Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket.

SOMEONE walking around Gladstone today has just won $1.96 million and they don't even know it.

The lucky winner bought the Saturday Golden Casket ticket at Nextra Valley News and Rosalie McPherson, the news agency's owner, knew it was coming.

Lucky Gladstone lotto winner take $1.9 million: The winner doesn't know they've one yet.

It had been almost five years to the date since she had her last big winner, more than $2 million.

"I walked in at quarter to five on Sunday and went to the terminal and thought I'm going to see Nextra Valley News pop up," she said.

"And it did. I couldn't believe it."

GLADSTONE'S LUCKIEST LOTTO WINNERS |

>>Gladstone's $1.1 million lotto ticket still unclaimed

>>Gladstone mum and dad revealed as $1.5m lotto winners

>>Couple take lotto jackpot at Gladstone newsagency

Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket. Mike Richards GLA

She said she was surprised with the size of the winning ticket, with the Saturday lotto usually split between eight winners.

This time there were only two first division winners across Australia, with one of those from Gladstone.

Rosalie said it was bought on a registered card and after speaking to Golden Casket the person hadn't been notified yet.

News agency sells $1.9m lotto ticket: Another lucky Gladstone news agency pops up.

As for Rosalie, "I just get the glory," she said.

"And Golden Casket champagne and a gold plaque."