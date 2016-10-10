27°
Business

$1.96m lotto ticket is still unclaimed: is it yours?

Campbell Gellie
| 10th Oct 2016 10:23 AM Updated: 10:51 AM
Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket.
Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket. Mike Richards GLA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOMEONE walking around Gladstone today has just won $1.96 million and they don't even know it.

The lucky winner bought the Saturday Golden Casket ticket at Nextra Valley News and Rosalie McPherson, the news agency's owner, knew it was coming.

It had been almost five years to the date since she had her last big winner, more than $2 million.

"I walked in at quarter to five on Sunday and went to the terminal and thought I'm going to see Nextra Valley News pop up," she said.

"And it did. I couldn't believe it."

GLADSTONE'S LUCKIEST LOTTO WINNERS | 

>>Gladstone's $1.1 million lotto ticket still unclaimed

>>Gladstone mum and dad revealed as $1.5m lotto winners

>>Couple take lotto jackpot at Gladstone newsagency

Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket.
Nextra Valley Newsagency owner Rosalie McPherson was over the moon on Sunday when she found out either her, Georgie Geljon or Jenay Lindner had sold a $1.96 million lotto ticket. Mike Richards GLA

She said she was surprised with the size of the winning ticket, with the Saturday lotto usually split between eight winners.

This time there were only two first division winners across Australia, with one of those from Gladstone.

Rosalie said it was bought on a registered card and after speaking to Golden Casket the person hadn't been notified yet.

As for Rosalie, "I just get the glory," she said.

"And Golden Casket champagne and a gold plaque."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region, lotto

$1.96m lotto ticket is still unclaimed: is it yours?

$1.96m lotto ticket is still unclaimed: is it yours?

A LUCKY winner has no clue that they've won $1.96 million.

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

'Relaxed, cool, sexy': Fashion extravaganza in Gladstone's CBD

Roche Bailey at the Runway 7 Fashion Catwalk show at Light Box.

FASHION PARTY as models hit the runway in Gladstone's CBD.

Clown with 'fire crackers' approaches car

CLOWN PURGE: One of the clowns reported on a clown sighting page. Gladstone locals are organising to fight back against "clowns", with police worried clowns could become victims of crime.

CLOWNS have struck Gladstone again and it's no laughing matter.

Local Partners

Swift man is killed as horse shies

HE struck a tree, fractured his skull, neck and jaw, and died instantly

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

It's an expensive time of year for this Gladstone family

Aachal and Rohit Kumar welcomed their second child Raanika Rohitha Kumar on October 5 at Gladstone Mater Hospital with grandmother Veena Maharaj.

LATE September and early October is an important time of year.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Latest deals and offers

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

New heavy festival for Australia announces first acts.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $439,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $419,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

150M2 WORKSHOP WITH OFFICE AND SMALL YARD

Shed 5/3 Kingdon Street, West Gladstone 4680

- NEWLY RENOVATED 150M2 WORKSHOP PLUS SMALL YARD AREA - INCLUDES AIR ... $2,050 mth + GST +...

- NEWLY RENOVATED 150M2 WORKSHOP PLUS SMALL YARD AREA - INCLUDES AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE, INTERNAL TOILET AND KITCHENETTE - LOCATED JUST OFF HANSON ROAD IN TIDY...

124M2 STRATA WAREHOUSE/SHOWROOM IN CBD LOCATION

Shed 3/6 Little Bramston Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL ... $160,000 + GST /...

- BLOCK CONSTRUCTED WAREHOUSE, CURRENTLY WITH OFFICE AND SHOWROOM FITOUT. - SMALL STRATA COMPLEX, CLOSE TO GLADSTONE CBD - AVAILABLE NOW FOR LEASE OR SALE.

233M2 SHOWROOM ON HANSON ROAD

68C Hanson Road, Gladstone South 4680

Commercial - HIGH EXPOSURE SHOWROOM ALONG HANSON ROAD - TOILETS AND KITCHENETTE AT ... MAKE AN OFFER!

- HIGH EXPOSURE SHOWROOM ALONG HANSON ROAD - TOILETS AND KITCHENETTE AT REAR OF WAREHOUSE - CUSTOMER PARKING AT FRONT - MOTIVATED LANDLORD, KEEN TO GET...

1079M2 INDUSTRIAL SHED IN AIRPORT INDUSTRIAL ESTATE

12 Roseanna Street, Clinton 4680

- STAND ALONE, MODERN LOOKING 1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE THAT WOULD SUIT A ... ALL OFFERS...

- STAND ALONE, MODERN LOOKING 1079M2 INDUSTRIAL WAREHOUSE THAT WOULD SUIT A WIDE VARIETY OF BUSINESSES. - TOTAL BLOCK SIZE 2,306M2 - THREE ROLLER DOORS FOR...

TWO BRAND NEW TILT SLAB SHEDS CNR GIBSON &amp; BECKSINALE STREETS

Sheds 1 & 2/4 Gibson Street, Gladstone 4680

RECENTLY FINISHED CONSTRUCTION AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. SHED 1 GROUND FLOOR AREA ... Make an Offer!

RECENTLY FINISHED CONSTRUCTION AND READY FOR OCCUPANCY. SHED 1 GROUND FLOOR AREA OF 278M2 MEZZANINE AREA OF 175M2 ABOVE SMART GLASS SHOP FRONT, HIGH...

190m2 RETAIL + WORKSHOP ON HANSON ROAD

Shop 2/107 Hanson Road, West Gladstone 4680

- AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE/SHOWROOM AT FRONT WITH WAREHOUSE BEHIND WITH GOOD ROLLER ... MAKE AN OFFER!

- AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE/SHOWROOM AT FRONT WITH WAREHOUSE BEHIND WITH GOOD ROLLER DOOR ACCESS. - GREAT EXPOSURE TO HANSON ROAD - EXCEPTIONALLY WELL PRESENTED...

372M MODERN WORKSHOP ALONG HANSON ROAD

116B Hanson Road, Gladstone 4680

- AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE AREAS FITTED OUT, INCLUDING BOARDROOM AND RECEPTION AREAS ... ALL OFFERS...

- AIR CONDITIONED OFFICE AREAS FITTED OUT, INCLUDING BOARDROOM AND RECEPTION AREAS - LARGE OPEN BAY WAREHOUSE WITH ACCESS VIA 4 ROLLER DOORS - LIGHT STORAGE...

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Gladstone on bank's mining town 'risky' home loan list

GLADSTONE on list of mining towns deemed 'high-risk' for home loans.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches