Gladstone's 99-year-old woman who looks decades younger

MOMENTOUS MILESTONE: Nellie McEachran will turn 100-years-old on Saturday surrounded by family and friends of whom she spent the best years of her life with.

NELLIE McEachran just can't seem to convince people of her real age and she often hears the phrase "that can't be right!" when she tells people.

Despite not looking a day over 70, tomorrow will mark the day the Gladstone woman turns a century old.

She will become the region's 25th centenarian to be honoured at the Tondoon Boatnic Gardens, with the planting of a tree and plaque ceremony on Friday, with her birthday lunch to follow on Saturday.

And it's going to be a party to remember, held at Rocksalt, Mrs McEachran is expecting up to 50 relatives and friends to join the celebrations.

But Mrs McEachran's whole life has so far, has been one big celebration she said, being born in Mackay and moving to Gladstone with her late husband, Arch, in 1954.

Mrs McEachran and Arch bought a house on Auckland St three years after moving here, and she has managed to keep it looking brand new all these years.

"When we came to Gladstone there was something like 6000 people living here," she said.

"Where that Woolworths is now at the Gladstone Square, is where the saw mill used to be.

"Back then industry was the butter factory and meatworks."

Mrs McEachran has always been a housewife and loved it, she has three children, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

But her husband was a working man and after the war ended, he made a success out of selling menswear, running a stationery business and even did a stint at The Observer in 1979.

He retired at 65, and took his wife to a number of places throughout Australia, including Darwin.

"I had never been camping before," Mrs McEachran said.

"So before we went to Darwin, we practised camping in our lounge room, it was lots of fun."

Mrs McEachran said the best years of her life were spent with her husband, who died of a heart attack nine years ago.

"We had the best relationship," she said.

The soon to be 100-year-old said despite her age, she felt great.