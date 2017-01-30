Gladstone woman makes career change after 15 years in retail

NEW OPPORTUNITY: Lisa Grossett and Lee Crane Hire depot manager Colin Kennedy are pleased with the support they have received from BUSY At Work.

GLADSTONE woman Lisa Grossett is proof a change can be as good as a holiday, as she relishes the opportunity to work a new industry.

After working in the retail sector for more than 15 years Ms Grossett changed her career path, and is now working as an administration trainee with Lee Crane Hire in Gladstone.

Ms Grossett was employed by the company through BUSY at Work's Gladstone office.

"I had been employed in retail since leaving high school and wanted a career change. I am excited that I can now learn new office skills in a business environment as well as work more family friendly hours,” Ms Grossett said.

BUSY At Work Industry Training Consultant Letia Shaw said Ms Grossett took part in last year's Gladstone Engineering Alliance Skilling Queenslanders for Work program, where she completed her Certificate I in Business Administration.

"I first met Lisa at an industry function where prospective employers could meet SQW candidates,” she said.

"Her bubbly personality and positive attitude really stood out and I identified she would be a great asset to any employer.”

"We worked alongside the employer and the GEA to place Lisa into a business traineeship where she is currently completing a Certificate IV in Business.”

"It's wonderful to see Lisa now on an entire new career path, and best of all she gets to spend more time with her family.”

Since starting with Lee Crane Hire in September last year, Ms Grossett has enjoyed the responsibilities that come with her new role.

"I'm learning a whole lot of new things from accounting systems to maintenance systems as well as getting a good understanding of the day to day running of the business,” she said.

Lee Crane Hire depot manager Colin Kennedy said Ms Grossett had been a great addition to the Gladstone team.

"It was very important for Lee Crane Hire that Lisa was the right fit in this traditional male industry. She is very well liked by both our clients and staff and is progressing extremely well in the role and is always keen to learn new skills,” Mr Kennedy said.

Ms Grossett said she was very appreciative of the support she had received from BUSY At Work in helping her settle into her traineeship.

BUSY at Work is an Australian Apprenticeship Network Provider which provides gateway services and free career pathway and recruitment tools for employers and job seekers.