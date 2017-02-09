Gladstone to sizzle on weekend

GLADSTONE is set to warm up on Sunday and Monday, as parts of the state get hit hot by some seriously hot weather.

Parts of Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria are expected to bear the brunt of the heat for the next four to five days, with temperatures predicted in the high 30s to possibly mid-40 degree mark.

Gladstone might not be as hot as some parts of the state this week but it's going to be warm, particularly at the weekend and on Monday.

BoM meteorologist Vinord Anand said they predicted more cloud during today and potential showers.

"It might arrest the temperature from rising higher," he said.

"It might be a bit cooler (today) but it's still a degree or two above average."

Mr Anand said temperatures would rise on Sunday and Monday.

"The main reason for this is the winds for Monday are northerlies whereas if you look at (today) the winds are from the south-east," he said.

"Just the winds changing directions makes a huge difference to the temperature.

Be thankful that you don't live in Biloela, as temperatures will soar.

Today and tomorrow is forecast to reach 38 degrees, Sunday, 40 and Monday could reach 41 degrees.

Gladstone forecast:

Today - maximum 32 degrees

Tomorrow - maximum 32 degrees

Saturday - maximum 33 degrees

Sunday - maximum 33 degrees

Monday - maximum 35 degrees