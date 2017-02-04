Gladstone teen and father-to-be avoids police in bush chase

The Gladstone Police Station was evacuated at 1:50pm on Thursday after a suspicious package was left at the station by a member of the public. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

JUST 18-YEARS-OLD and soon to be a father, a Gladstone teen received some stern advice from the magistrate at court yesterday.

With a large support group at the back of the courtroom, including his heavily pregnant partner, the teen pleaded guilty to a handful charges, including possessing a knife in a public place, a string of traffic-related offences, and two contraventions of domestic violence orders, one aggravated.

The Gladstone Magistrates Court heard on October 31 about 10am the teen failed to stop after a police officer told him to, when he heard the sirens, he accelerated into bushland and abandoned the unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Fingerprints revealed he was the unlicensed driver of the car.

On the same day at 3pm police were called to a Barney Point home where the teen rushed at his partner's step father threatening him, while holding two spanners.

Defence Lawyer Jun Pepito said the reason behind the threats was his client had became angry after he saw his partner get "punched" by her step dad.

The second domestic violence order breach on November 14 saw the teen make threats to "fight" his partner.

The court heard he became aggressive when he "couldn't find the clothes he wanted to wear" and damaged his partner's cupboard, police prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said.

The new offences breached an eight-month probation order the teen had previously been placed on.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said he was "perilously" close to serving a jail sentence, and couldn't afford to continue down the path he was on.

Ms Ho noted the teen had grown up in a violent household surrounded by drug and alcohol abuse, and asked the defendant whether he wanted the same life for his child that was on the way.

"You need to make that change," Ms Ho said.

The teen received an additional six months on his probation order, and was told if he committed any more offences in that time he would be facing jail.

He was also fined $987 for the traffic infringements, and ordered to undertake a medical psychiatric assessment, as a result of his childhood.