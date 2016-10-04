28°
Gladstone supermodel lookalike wows crowd with 'the look'

Sarah Barnham
| 4th Oct 2016 2:31 PM Updated: 5:43 PM
THE LOOK: Josie McAullay is in the top 20 at the national comp Miss Country Girl Australia.

SHE hated wearing fake nails, but loved being up on stage.

And that's what got Gladstone teen Josie McAullay in the top 20 at the national comp Miss Country Girl Australia.

With 90 other competitors, the 16-year-old took to the stage and impressed the judges; and was even told she looked like Megan Gale.

"But on the first day I just thought, 'oh my gosh there are so many pretty girls here I would never make it to the top 20'," she said.

"I even picked out the girls who would make the top, and I was right about most.

"But I made it, and I can't really describe how that feels." Going into the competition, Josie was a little nervous about doing her make-up, given she doesn't wear it often.

THE LOOK: Josie McAullay at the Gold Coast Catwalk Night for Miss Country Girl Australia on September 29.
But by the end of the three-day-trip finishing September 29, she was nearly a pro.

"On the last night, I put fake nails on," she said.

"And wow, I just could not wear them.

"I don't know how other girls do it but they annoyed me so much I took them off when I got home."

Despite the nails, Josie said she couldn't have had a better trip, and it has inspired her to become a better version of herself.

"It was so nice to meet all the girls and just have a good time. Placing in the top 20 has definitely built up my confidence; but there's a big difference between being up yourself and confident.

"And I think out of all the girls who placed there was something unique about each one, and that's why the judges chose them."

While she didn't land a contract, Josie was told by the CEO of Chic Management that they would keep an eye on her.

