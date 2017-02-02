Gladstone hotter than 30 degrees for most days in January

WE had a heatwave, little rain, and scorching hot summer days and now new weather statistics reveal why we were so sweaty last month.

Bureau of Meteorology data reveals Gladstone's maximum temperature went above the 30 degree mark on 25 out of the 31 days in January.

The January statistics for the Gladstone Airport weather station give an idea of how unpleasant the short heatwave was.

Our hottest day was on January 19, where it reached 35.6 degrees.

On the 20th and 21st it reached 35.3 and 35 degrees respectively.

Our lowest maximum temperature for the month was on January 5 at 27.8 degrees.

While it felt dry, when considering previous years it was a fairly average month for rainfall.

Last month according to the Gladstone Airport weather station, 170.6mm of rain fell.

It was the most rainfall we've had since 2015 when 259.2mm of rain wet the region.