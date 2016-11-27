Gladstone star's touching open letter to her body

I HAVE a love-hate relationship with summer.
I love the warmer weather, fresh fruit and the celebrations that come with this time of year.
On the other hand I hate the messages that come in thick and fast, "Join a gym now, quick! There is not much time, summer is coming."
If I read one more tip on how to get the perfect summer body I will scream.
Not eating bread is not a viable option for me. In the past I have given into the hype and put the pressure on.
I wanted to be one of those girls running around the beach frolicking with her collarbones protruding and a tan flat belly showing off my fashionable hip jewellery but all that happens is I end up joining the gym and working out erratically then going home staring at my body in the mirror scolding it for not being what I want.
This year I won't put myself through that so I have written and open letter to my body - think of it as a promise and apology in one!
Dear body, I know you dread this time of year because it's when you cop a lot of abuse.
You are subjected to comparisons, daily put- downs and even at times put through pain in hopes of looking an inch skinnier.
So this year instead of working against you I will work with you, Instead of trying to "whip you into shape for summer", I will try to keep you healthy and happy.
Our relationship in the past has been very rocky and at times totally disconnected.
I know I have made you feel bad about things that are completely out of your control such as scars and even the shape of your hair line - thanks mean girls!
I promise to be more thankful for all that you do for me and allow me to do.
I promise to take responsibility for why you might be feeling sluggish or bigger around the waistline and not to lay the blame unfairly on you.
This year I will steer clear of things that put you down and make you feel bad such as certain magazines and Instagram accounts.
When you are in a position where you don't feel good enough I will reassure you that you are.
When I look at you I promise to silence your haters and look at you with loving eyes.
I will stop taking out my stress on you by abusing you through my lifestyle choices.
I want to extend the olive branch at this stressful time of year when the pressure is on to be perfect I will be your filter and keep all the harmful hype at bay.
Because whether we like it or not we are in this together.
Carly Portch is a breakfast announcer with HOT FM Central Queensland