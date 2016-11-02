Gladstone songbird to record second album

NEW MUSIC: Hayley Marsten will record her second EP at the end of the year.

GLADSTONE's Hayley Marsten will work with some of the best in the country music industry to record her second EP.

The 21-year-old musician announced last night she would start recording the new material with ARIA-award winning producer Matt Fell.

She has also launched a Crowdfunding campaign, with a target of $3000 to help with the costs of the independently released material.

"I'm a fully independent artist so I really rely on this kind of support,” Hayley said.

"I would love to smash the target because if we do I will be giving a portion of the money raised to White Ribbon Australia.”

Hayley said the new material, a follow from her first EP Even, would be more mature.

"Since (the first EP) I've lived on my own, out of home and in the big city ... I've been broke enough to eat fairy bread as a meal,” she said.

"That's really reflected in my songs ... I am extremely proud of (the new material) and excited to have people hear them.”

The six-song EP features work Hayley co-wrote with musicians Lyn Bowtell, Allan Caswell and Shane Nicholson.

If you would like to help Hayley in her Crowdfunding campaign visit pozible.com/project/hayley-marsten-second-ep.