Gladstone sex offender with new car unknown to police

IN A warning to convicted child sex offenders, a Gladstone man has been fined for failing to update his details with police after buying a new car.

MORE FROM COURT |

Gladstone woman who helped husband rape girl could be freed

Gladstone brickie pleads guilty to grooming child for sex

Thinkstock

Under the Child Protection Reporting Act such offenders must report any personal changes such as new address or telephone and number, or a new car and its registration details.

The man pleaded guilty and was fined $200. The court heard he tried to phone with his details but an automated message warned of a delay.