28°
News

Gladstone sex offender with new car unknown to police

Campbell Gellie
| 12th Oct 2016 6:35 AM Updated: 10:21 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN A warning to convicted child sex offenders, a Gladstone man has been fined for failing to update his details with police after buying a new car.

MORE FROM COURT |

Gladstone woman who helped husband rape girl could be freed

Gladstone brickie pleads guilty to grooming child for sex

Thinkstock

Under the Child Protection Reporting Act such offenders must report any personal changes such as new address or telephone and number, or a new car and its registration details.

The man pleaded guilty and was fined $200. The court heard he tried to phone with his details but an automated message warned of a delay.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region, sex offence, sex offender, sex offender register

Coles ditches Gladstone legal battle, plan

Coles ditches Gladstone legal battle, plan

COLES will return to the drawing board for its multi-million dollar plan for Gladstone.

GPC says black lung not an issue for terminal workers

Aerial View of the RG Tanna Coal Terminal, Gladstone.

Black lung not an issure for workers at Gladstone Ports Corporation

'S**t, w*ore': Mum's car park attack over Facebook post

Peta Cowburn.

LATE-NIGHT shoppers at Stockland shocked as she beats another woman.

PHOTOS: New Gladstone ALDI to hire up to 20 staff soon

ALDI Gladstone has risen from the ground in the last couple of months and has become a real sceptical in the neighbourhood.

CONSTRUCTION of Gladstone's ALDI is well underway.

Local Partners

OPINION: Why I forgive 'blokey' blokes

SOME men are just down right Blokey blokes, and they don't get it.

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

'It never leaves you': He saved toddler Taipan victim

Doug Bignell and Larry Ray donated $15,000 to RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's chopper appeal after they were both involved in rescues earlier this year.

HELICOPTER crewman's grueling day at work.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

SO FOUR guys go home tonight and it's going to be a model showdown.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Rod Stewart receives knighthood

Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart has received his knighthood.

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Jim Carrey faces second wrongful death lawsuit for Cathriona White

Doctor Who gets Mr. Men makeover

Series of Mr. Men books based on the 12 Time Lords in 'Doctor Who'

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME...NO SHORTAGE ON VALUE...SELLER&#39;S ARE DOWNSIZING

21 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

This well proportioned low set brick home is located on a 944m2 level hilltop allotment in Kin Kora close to the Kin Kora school. If you're considering looking...

ENTRY LEVEL UNIT WITH HARBOUR VIEWS...INNERY CITY LOCATION...PRICED TO SELL

1/141 Oaka Lane, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $130,000

Solid income generating unit located in the CBD of Gladstone. A short stroll to the Valley shopping centre. Located in a complex of 4, this established unit was...

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...NEW TO THE MARKET...MUST BE SOLD

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...FIRST TIME OFFERED...YOU&#39;VE SEEN THE REST COME AND SEE THE BEST!!!

25 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $429,000

From the moment you step inside this beautifully presented home you will see that no expense has been spared to create the ultimate in family living. Built in...

Private, Peaceful and Perfect

Unit 30/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse backs onto a tranquil gully and is screaming out for a family to call it home. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the...

Now&#39;s the time to make your move!

Unit 9/2 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 $185,000

This modern townhouse is located in a private and secure complex close to schools and shops. Featuring a generous living area downstairs connected to the fully...

MODERN 4 BEDROOM FAMILY HOME

18 View Point Way, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $249,000

Everything you have been waiting for, this modern 4 bedroom home has the size and position for your family's needs. Set in a quiet street in New Auckland and...

Big House - Big Convenience !!!

3 Clark Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $149,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to be marketing 3 Clark Street For Sale. A great benefit of living at this address is that you'll be able to leave the car...

Looking For An Investment That&#39;s Priced to Meet the Market?

Unit 13/26 Flinders Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $169,000

This 121m2 modern townhouse is priced low to sell quickly and would be an asset to your investment portfolio! It is a buyer's market and now is the time to take...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

1 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

One thing buyers are constantly asking for is an affordable home with side access. Are you one of those buyers? Well I have the home for you! This beautiful brick...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

OPINION: Bank's high-risk rating hurts Gladstone 'strugglers'

Classifying Gladstone as a "mining town” is insulting.

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

Gladstone on bank's mining town 'risky' home loan list

GLADSTONE on list of mining towns deemed 'high-risk' for home loans.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off