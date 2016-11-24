Gladstone set to double by 2031 with population boom

STARK new figures reveal Gladstone is set to undergo a population boom within the next 15 years.

In the council's annual report the region's population is projected to almost double, hitting 111,690 by 2031.

The most current data showed there were 67,464 people in the region in 2015, which represented an increase of 17% since 2011 and an increase of 48% from 2001.

Despite the current downturn being felt across the region, MRCagney urban town planning expert Steven Burgess doesn't think the council's projection is too "outlandish".

"With the right infrastructure in place Gladstone would be a delightful to live with a population growth of that size," he said.

But he said the council would need to start making the hard decisions now to attract and keep the right type of people in Gladstone.

"The thing about Gladstone is that you never have a smooth population growth, it's boom and bust but before the next boom you'll need to get the city activated first," Mr Burgess said.

"You can't do what you did last time with the urban sprawl... you just can't do that again because we all know what a mess that has become.

"If you look at cities like Geelong or Newcastle, they learnt the hard way because they didn't get the right development in 15 years before they needed to start doing it."

Mr Burgess said whether you were a baby boomer, young, white collar or a retired, the current trend in housing was smaller medium-density homes within walking distance of the city centre.

"No one wants to be stuck out in the suburbs...they want active walkable and liveable villages," he said.

"The advantage of Gladstone is that it has white collar jobs...some will be associated with the port, university and industry and that's your real opportunity to keep those 18-25-year-old brain boxes who are the ones that are going to spend the money and provide the jobs.

"They want to buy small apartments where they can walk to everywhere but you can't afford to let these 18-year-olds leave because they'll just pack up and come to Melbourne and Sydney where that lifestyle is offered."

Mr Burgess said the council needed to "give themselves a health check" on its planning scheme and make sure medium density city development was made easier for developers to complete.

"You don't want developers jumping through a million hoops otherwise you'll have the risk of developers taking the easy option which will put Gladstone back in the position it is in now," he said.

"At the moment there are too many people leaving town...you need to hang onto a few more."