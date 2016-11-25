Gladstone schools ranked on OP results from top to bottom

SCHOOL leavers extended end-of-year party, formals, awards, and schoolies, has coming to a close, with the business end of graduating upon us.

OP scores will be released in less than a month and school leavers will have a clear picture of if they've landed in the course they chose, or not.

The Observer has taken a look back at the region's best performing schools, with the results challenging the myth that private schools always top the tally.

The region's top three performing school were all state schools.

The 2015 Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority Year 12 Outcomes report revealed Biloela, just out of the region, was home to some of the areas brightest students. Almost one-in-three Biloela State High School students (31.4%) vying for an OP score received an OP between 1-5.

Tannum Sands State High School was the Gladstone region's best performer, with almost one-in-four (24.3%) receiving the prestigious score of OP 1-5.

HIGH ACHIEVERS: Tannum State High School has a strong record of outdoing the region in OP results. Contributed

Chanel College was fourth overall and the region's top ranking private school, with almost one-in five students (18.2 %) receiving OP1-5.

The bulk of its students managed to secure an OP in the middle bands of 6-10 and 11-15, with a relatively small minority of students in the lower bands of 16-20 and 21-25.

But as most high school teachers and parents like to remind nervous school leavers, an OP counts for little once you have a foot in the door of a tertiary education course.

St Stephen Lutheran College, with its small pool of five students in 2015, saw all of its students into a tertiary education course.

Tannum Sands State High School came second a 99%, while Biloela State High School and Gladstone State High School were the lowest at 90% each.

Here are the full results:

1. Biloela State High School

OP 1-5: 11 31.4%

OP 6-10: 9

OP 11-15: 11

OP 16-20: 4

OP 21-25: 0

Tertiary offer: 90%

Note: Biloela is just outside the Gladstone region

2. Tannum Sands State High School

OP 1-5: 19 24.3%

OP 6-10: 20

OP 11-15: 23

OP 16-20: 13

OP 21-25: 3

Tertiary offer: 99%

3. Toolooa State High School

OP 1-5: 6 18.2%

OP 6-10: 10

OP 11-15: 10

OP 16-20: 7

OP 21-25: 0

Tertiary offer: 92%

4. Chanel College

OP 1-5: 11 16.4%

OP 6-10: 21

OP 11-15: 21

OP 16-20: 13

OP 21-25: 1

Tertiary offer: 96%

5. Gladstone State High School

OP 1-5: 10 12%

OP 6-10: 22

OP 11-15: 22

OP 16-20: 25

OP 21-25: 4

Tertiary offer: 90%

6. St Stephens Lutheran College

OP 1-5: 0%

OP 6-10: 2

OP 11-15: 2

OP 16-20: 1

OP 21-25: 0

Tertiary offer: 100%