Gladstone rings in the Year of the Fire Rooster

FOOD TO SHARE: Celebrating Chinese New Year, the Gladstone Multicultural Association held a luncheon at the marina.

MEMBERS of Gladstone's Chinese community came together to celebrate Chinese New Year today.

Based on the Chinese lunar calendar, January 28 marks the new year in 2017, and the beginning of the Year of the Fire Rooster.

But it wasn't just the Chinese community who celebrated at Gladstone Marina, with plenty of other people turning out to enjoy the food and festivities.

Chinese New Year is celebrated in many countries around the world, with the local event hosted by the Gladstone Multicultural Association.

Association present Peter O'Dwyer said it was a great opportunity for people to come together.

"We invited everyone along, whether they're Chinese or not, to have fun and enjoy the food,” Mr O'Dwyer said.

"Everybody brings a plate of food to share and a chair to sit on, and it's a great day.”

Mr O'Dwyer said Chinese New Year was one of a number of events the Association hosts throughout the year.

"We do a few events throughout the year, finishing with the Multicultural Festival on September 3,” he said.

"It's another great event that's free of charge, with entertainment all day and great food.”

Gladstone Chinese Community president Maggie McArdle said Chinese New Year was a highlight on the calendar.

"It's great to see everyone here, it's a really special day,” Ms McArdle said.

"Of course, the food is the highlight.”

