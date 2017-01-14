Gladstone residents unhappy with smoking laws

FEEL like a quick cigarette?

Stepping outside for a 10 minute break has just got a lot more complicated, with changes to smoking laws in Queensland beginning on February 1.

People will not be able to smoke in national parks within 10m of in-use camp sites and public facilities, including picnic tables, barbecues, visitor information centres, shelters, jetties and boat ramps.

Other bans to smoking were introduced in September last year.

After the story appeared on The Observer's Facebook page, Gladstone residents took to their keyboards to express their anger at the changes.

Rather than introducing new law changes regularly, Jacque Turner suggested the government simply remove the sale of cigarettes from the market.

"Which they really aren't going to do cause they make billions of dollars a year," she said.

"They really don't care about making this country a non-smoking culture.

"If the world stopped smoking tomorrow they would probably start promoting some other habit to hook everyone into."

Steve Roberts questioned the new law and asked whether this would mean conflict could arise between smokers, and non-smokers.

"I have a question, so if a smoker sets up camp with no one around them does this mean there is now a 10m exclusion zone as he was there first?" he posted.

"I got no dramas with keeping it away from eating and kids playing etc. But now it's getting a bit rich ..."

A more political view on the matter, Wayne Couch said "the people are being dictated" to and the government should be looking more at drink drivers and drug problems than smoking laws

Other commenters, including Steven Cragg said the only solution would be to completely ban smoking.

Tash Wallis said if people wished to smoke, it was their choice. "But don't risk other's health for your habit," she said.

However the reason behind the new laws, according to the Queensland Government, is to create a non-smoking culture, that helps adults to quit and to deter children from taking up the habit.

